All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 8 .692 — Raptors 16 11 .593 2½ Westchester 17 12 .586 2½ Delaware 10 14 .417 7 Maine 8 18 .308 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 13 .519 — Windy City 14 14 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 12 14 .462 1½ Canton 10 15 .400 3 Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 16 10 .615 — Capital City 15 11 .577 1 Erie 14 12 .538 2 Greensboro 12 15 .444 4½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 8 .724 — Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 2 Memphis 16 12 .571 4½ Iowa 9 19 .321 11½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 21 6 .778 — Stockton 15 10 .600 5 Agua Caliente 13 12 .520 7 South Bay 11 16 .407 10 Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 17 10 .630 — Salt Lake City 13 13 .500 3½ Austin 13 15 .464 4½ Texas 9 19 .321 8½

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Capital City 118, Maine 107

Grand Rapids 123, Fort Wayne 105

Erie 107, Windy City 103

Lakeland 124, Wisconsin 110

Oklahoma City 110, Iowa 108

Rio Grande Valley 129, Memphis 121

Austin 122, South Bay 114

Santa Cruz 106, Salt Lake City 97

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 109, Greensboro 103

Lakeland 107, Fort Wayne 92

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester 105, Delaware 96

Wisconsin 109, Capital City 105

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

