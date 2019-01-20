|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Raptors
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Westchester
|17
|12
|.586
|2½
|Delaware
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Maine
|8
|19
|.296
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|13
|.519
|—
|Windy City
|14
|14
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|12
|14
|.462
|1½
|Canton
|11
|15
|.423
|2½
|Wisconsin
|5
|22
|.185
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Capital City
|15
|11
|.577
|1
|Erie
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Greensboro
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|Memphis
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Iowa
|9
|20
|.310
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Stockton
|16
|10
|.615
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|South Bay
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Northern Arizona
|6
|24
|.200
|16½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Salt Lake City
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Austin
|14
|15
|.483
|4
|Texas
|9
|20
|.310
|9
___
Raptors 109, Greensboro 103
Lakeland 107, Fort Wayne 92
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Westchester 105, Delaware 96
Wisconsin 109, Capital City 105
Canton 104, Maine 95
Austin 106, Iowa 86
Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.
Northern Arizona 117, Texas 116
Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 103
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
