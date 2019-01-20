Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

January 20, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 8 .692
Raptors 16 11 .593
Westchester 17 12 .586
Delaware 10 14 .417 7
Maine 8 19 .296 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 13 .519
Windy City 14 14 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 12 14 .462
Canton 11 15 .423
Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 16 10 .615
Capital City 15 11 .577 1
Erie 14 12 .538 2
Greensboro 12 15 .444
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 21 8 .724
Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 2
Memphis 16 12 .571
Iowa 9 20 .310 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 21 6 .778
Stockton 16 10 .615
Agua Caliente 13 13 .500
South Bay 11 16 .407 10
Northern Arizona 6 24 .200 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 17 10 .630
Salt Lake City 13 13 .500
Austin 14 15 .483 4
Texas 9 20 .310 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 109, Greensboro 103

Lakeland 107, Fort Wayne 92

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester 105, Delaware 96

Wisconsin 109, Capital City 105

Canton 104, Maine 95

Austin 106, Iowa 86

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Northern Arizona 117, Texas 116

Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 103

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

