All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 8 .692 — Raptors 16 11 .593 2½ Westchester 17 12 .586 2½ Delaware 10 14 .417 7 Maine 8 19 .296 10½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 13 .519 — Windy City 14 14 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 12 14 .462 1½ Canton 11 15 .423 2½ Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 16 10 .615 — Capital City 15 11 .577 1 Erie 14 12 .538 2 Greensboro 12 15 .444 4½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 8 .724 — Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 2 Memphis 16 12 .571 4½ Iowa 9 20 .310 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 21 6 .778 — Stockton 16 10 .615 4½ Agua Caliente 13 13 .500 7½ South Bay 11 16 .407 10 Northern Arizona 6 24 .200 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 17 10 .630 — Salt Lake City 13 13 .500 3½ Austin 14 15 .483 4 Texas 9 20 .310 9

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 109, Greensboro 103

Lakeland 107, Fort Wayne 92

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Westchester 105, Delaware 96

Wisconsin 109, Capital City 105

Canton 104, Maine 95

Austin 106, Iowa 86

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Northern Arizona 117, Texas 116

Stockton 119, Agua Caliente 103

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

