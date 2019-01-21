All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 9 .667 — Raptors 17 11 .607 1½ Westchester 17 13 .567 2½ Delaware 10 14 .417 6½ Maine 8 19 .296 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 13 .519 — Windy City 15 14 .517 — Grand Rapids 12 14 .462 1½ Canton 12 15 .444 2 Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 16 10 .615 — Capital City 15 11 .577 1 Erie 14 12 .538 2 Greensboro 12 16 .429 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 9 .700 — Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 1½ Memphis 16 12 .571 4 Iowa 9 21 .300 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 6 .786 — Stockton 16 10 .615 5 Agua Caliente 13 13 .500 8 South Bay 11 17 .393 11 Northern Arizona 6 24 .200 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 18 10 .643 — Salt Lake City 13 13 .500 4 Austin 14 15 .483 4½ Texas 10 20 .333 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz 113, Oklahoma City 103

Rio Grande Valley 125, South Bay 119

Monday’s Games

Canton 121, Greensboro 96

Advertisement

Raptors 113, Long Island 87

Windy City 97, Westchester 94, OT

Texas 119, Iowa 118

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.