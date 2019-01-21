|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Westchester
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Delaware
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Maine
|8
|19
|.296
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|13
|.519
|—
|Windy City
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Grand Rapids
|12
|15
|.444
|2
|Canton
|12
|15
|.444
|2
|Wisconsin
|5
|22
|.185
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Capital City
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Erie
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Greensboro
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|Memphis
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Iowa
|9
|21
|.300
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Stockton
|16
|10
|.615
|5
|Agua Caliente
|13
|13
|.500
|8
|South Bay
|11
|17
|.393
|11
|Northern Arizona
|6
|24
|.200
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Salt Lake City
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Austin
|14
|15
|.483
|4½
|Texas
|10
|20
|.333
|9
___
Santa Cruz 113, Oklahoma City 103
Rio Grande Valley 125, South Bay 119
Canton 121, Greensboro 96
Raptors 113, Long Island 87
Windy City 97, Westchester 94, OT
Texas 119, Iowa 118
Capital City 116, Grand Rapids 110
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.