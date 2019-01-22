Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

January 22, 2019 3:20 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 9 .667
Raptors 17 11 .607
Westchester 17 13 .567
Delaware 10 14 .417
Maine 8 19 .296 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 13 .519
Windy City 15 14 .517
Grand Rapids 12 15 .444 2
Canton 12 15 .444 2
Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 16 10 .615
Capital City 16 11 .593 ½
Erie 14 12 .538 2
Greensboro 12 16 .429 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 21 9 .700
Sioux Falls 19 10 .655
Memphis 16 12 .571 4
Iowa 9 21 .300 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 22 6 .786
Stockton 16 10 .615 5
Agua Caliente 13 13 .500 8
South Bay 11 17 .393 11
Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 18 10 .643
Salt Lake City 14 13 .519
Austin 14 15 .483
Texas 10 20 .333 9

___

Monday’s Games

Canton 121, Greensboro 96

Raptors 113, Long Island 87

Windy City 97, Westchester 94, OT

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Texas 119, Iowa 118

Capital City 116, Grand Rapids 110

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 95, Northern Arizona 88, OT

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference