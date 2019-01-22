All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 9 .667 — Raptors 17 11 .607 1½ Westchester 17 13 .567 2½ Delaware 10 14 .417 6½ Maine 8 19 .296 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 13 .519 — Windy City 15 14 .517 — Grand Rapids 12 15 .444 2 Canton 12 15 .444 2 Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 16 10 .615 — Capital City 16 11 .593 ½ Erie 14 12 .538 2 Greensboro 12 16 .429 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 9 .700 — Sioux Falls 20 10 .667 1 Memphis 16 12 .571 4 Iowa 9 21 .300 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 7 .759 — Stockton 16 10 .615 4½ Agua Caliente 13 13 .500 7½ South Bay 11 17 .393 10½ Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 18 10 .643 — Salt Lake City 14 13 .519 3½ Austin 14 15 .483 4½ Texas 10 20 .333 9

Monday’s Games

Canton 121, Greensboro 96

Raptors 113, Long Island 87

Windy City 97, Westchester 94, OT

Texas 119, Iowa 118

Capital City 116, Grand Rapids 110

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 95, Northern Arizona 88, OT

Sioux Falls 103, Santa Cruz 96

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

