Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

January 23, 2019 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 9 .667
Raptors 17 11 .607
Westchester 17 13 .567
Delaware 10 14 .417
Maine 8 19 .296 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 13 .519
Windy City 15 14 .517
Grand Rapids 12 15 .444 2
Canton 12 15 .444 2
Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 16 10 .615
Capital City 16 11 .593 ½
Erie 14 12 .538 2
Greensboro 12 16 .429 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 21 9 .700
Sioux Falls 20 10 .667 1
Memphis 16 12 .571 4
Iowa 9 21 .300 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 22 7 .759
Stockton 16 11 .593 5
Agua Caliente 14 13 .519 7
South Bay 11 18 .379 11
Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 19 10 .655
Salt Lake City 14 13 .519 4
Austin 14 15 .483 5
Texas 10 20 .333

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 95, Northern Arizona 88, OT

Sioux Falls 103, Santa Cruz 96

Agua Caliente 125, South Bay 115

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 114

Wednesday’s Games

Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service