|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Westchester
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Delaware
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Maine
|8
|19
|.296
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|13
|.519
|—
|Windy City
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Grand Rapids
|12
|15
|.444
|2
|Canton
|12
|15
|.444
|2
|Wisconsin
|5
|22
|.185
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Capital City
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Erie
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Greensboro
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|10
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Iowa
|9
|21
|.300
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Stockton
|16
|11
|.593
|5
|Agua Caliente
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|South Bay
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Northern Arizona
|6
|25
|.194
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Salt Lake City
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|Austin
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Texas
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
___
Salt Lake City 95, Northern Arizona 88, OT
Sioux Falls 103, Santa Cruz 96
Agua Caliente 125, South Bay 115
Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 114
Canton at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
