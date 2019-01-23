All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 9 .667 — Raptors 17 11 .607 1½ Westchester 17 13 .567 2½ Delaware 10 14 .417 6½ Maine 8 19 .296 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 15 14 .517 — Fort Wayne 14 14 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 12 15 .444 2 Canton 12 16 .429 2½ Wisconsin 5 22 .185 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 10 .630 — Capital City 16 11 .593 1 Erie 15 12 .556 2 Greensboro 12 16 .429 5½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 9 .700 — Sioux Falls 20 10 .667 1 Memphis 16 12 .571 4 Iowa 9 21 .300 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 7 .759 — Stockton 16 11 .593 5 Agua Caliente 14 13 .519 7 South Bay 11 18 .379 11 Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 19 10 .655 — Salt Lake City 14 13 .519 4 Austin 14 15 .483 5 Texas 10 20 .333 9½

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City 95, Northern Arizona 88, OT

Sioux Falls 103, Santa Cruz 96

Agua Caliente 125, South Bay 115

Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 114

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 135, Fort Wayne 123

Lakeland 116, Canton 104

Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

