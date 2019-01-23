|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Westchester
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Delaware
|10
|14
|.417
|6½
|Maine
|8
|19
|.296
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Fort Wayne
|14
|14
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|12
|15
|.444
|2
|Canton
|12
|16
|.429
|2½
|Wisconsin
|5
|22
|.185
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Capital City
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Erie
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Greensboro
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|10
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Iowa
|9
|21
|.300
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Stockton
|16
|11
|.593
|5
|Agua Caliente
|14
|13
|.519
|7
|South Bay
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Northern Arizona
|6
|25
|.194
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Salt Lake City
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|Austin
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Texas
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
Salt Lake City 95, Northern Arizona 88, OT
Sioux Falls 103, Santa Cruz 96
Agua Caliente 125, South Bay 115
Rio Grande Valley 121, Stockton 114
Erie 135, Fort Wayne 123
Lakeland 116, Canton 104
Memphis at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Maine, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
