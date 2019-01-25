Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 25, 2019 1:29 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 9 .667
Raptors 17 12 .586 2
Westchester 18 13 .581 2
Delaware 10 15 .400 7
Maine 8 19 .296 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 14 .500
Windy City 15 15 .500
Grand Rapids 12 15 .444
Canton 12 16 .429 2
Wisconsin 6 22 .214 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 10 .630
Capital City 16 11 .593 1
Erie 15 12 .556 2
Greensboro 12 16 .429
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 21 9 .700
Sioux Falls 20 10 .667 1
Memphis 17 12 .586
Iowa 9 22 .290 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 22 7 .759
Stockton 17 11 .607
Agua Caliente 15 13 .536
South Bay 11 18 .379 11
Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 19 10 .655
Salt Lake City 14 14 .500
Austin 14 16 .467
Texas 11 20 .355 9

___

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 135, Fort Wayne 123

Lakeland 116, Canton 104

Memphis 110, Delaware 106

Westchester 111, Raptors 102

Texas 111, Austin 103

Wisconsin 118, Windy City 109

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, ppd.

Agua Caliente 114, Salt Lake City 113, OT

Stockton 120, Iowa 117, OT

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

