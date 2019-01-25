|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Westchester
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Delaware
|10
|15
|.400
|7
|Maine
|8
|19
|.296
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|14
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|15
|15
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|12
|15
|.444
|1½
|Canton
|12
|16
|.429
|2
|Wisconsin
|6
|22
|.214
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Capital City
|16
|11
|.593
|1
|Erie
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Greensboro
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Sioux Falls
|20
|10
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|17
|12
|.586
|3½
|Iowa
|9
|22
|.290
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Stockton
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|South Bay
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Northern Arizona
|6
|25
|.194
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Salt Lake City
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Austin
|14
|16
|.467
|5½
|Texas
|11
|20
|.355
|9
___
Erie 135, Fort Wayne 123
Lakeland 116, Canton 104
Memphis 110, Delaware 106
Westchester 111, Raptors 102
Texas 111, Austin 103
Wisconsin 118, Windy City 109
Grand Rapids at Maine, ppd.
Agua Caliente 114, Salt Lake City 113, OT
Stockton 120, Iowa 117, OT
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
