All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 9 .667 — Raptors 17 12 .586 2 Westchester 18 13 .581 2 Delaware 10 15 .400 7 Maine 8 19 .296 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 14 .500 — Windy City 15 15 .500 — Grand Rapids 12 15 .444 1½ Canton 12 16 .429 2 Wisconsin 6 22 .214 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 10 .630 — Capital City 16 11 .593 1 Erie 15 12 .556 2 Greensboro 12 16 .429 5½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 9 .700 — Sioux Falls 20 10 .667 1 Memphis 17 12 .586 3½ Iowa 9 22 .290 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 7 .759 — Stockton 17 11 .607 4½ Agua Caliente 15 13 .536 6½ South Bay 11 18 .379 11 Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 19 10 .655 — Salt Lake City 14 14 .500 4½ Austin 14 16 .467 5½ Texas 11 20 .355 9

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 135, Fort Wayne 123

Lakeland 116, Canton 104

Memphis 110, Delaware 106

Westchester 111, Raptors 102

Texas 111, Austin 103

Wisconsin 118, Windy City 109

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, ppd.

Agua Caliente 114, Salt Lake City 113, OT

Stockton 120, Iowa 117, OT

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

