|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Westchester
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|Raptors
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Delaware
|10
|16
|.385
|7½
|Maine
|8
|19
|.296
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|14
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|15
|15
|.500
|—
|Grand Rapids
|12
|15
|.444
|1½
|Canton
|12
|17
|.414
|2½
|Wisconsin
|7
|22
|.241
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Capital City
|16
|11
|.593
|½
|Erie
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Greensboro
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Sioux Falls
|21
|10
|.677
|½
|Memphis
|17
|13
|.567
|4
|Iowa
|9
|22
|.290
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Stockton
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|South Bay
|11
|18
|.379
|11
|Northern Arizona
|6
|25
|.194
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Salt Lake City
|14
|14
|.500
|4½
|Austin
|14
|16
|.467
|5½
|Texas
|11
|20
|.355
|9
___
Grand Rapids at Maine, ppd.
Agua Caliente 114, Salt Lake City 113, OT
Stockton 120, Iowa 117, OT
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Greensboro 106, Lakeland 98
Sioux Falls 134, Delaware 122
Westchester 108, Memphis 97
Wisconsin 117, Canton 105
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.
