All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 9 .667 — Westchester 19 13 .594 1½ Raptors 17 12 .586 2 Delaware 10 16 .385 7½ Maine 8 19 .296 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 14 .500 — Windy City 15 15 .500 — Grand Rapids 12 15 .444 1½ Canton 12 17 .414 2½ Wisconsin 7 22 .241 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 11 .607 — Capital City 16 11 .593 ½ Erie 15 12 .556 1½ Greensboro 13 16 .448 4½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 9 .700 — Sioux Falls 21 10 .677 ½ Memphis 17 13 .567 4 Iowa 9 22 .290 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 7 .759 — Stockton 17 11 .607 4½ Agua Caliente 15 13 .536 6½ South Bay 11 18 .379 11 Northern Arizona 6 25 .194 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 20 10 .667 — Salt Lake City 14 14 .500 5 Austin 14 17 .452 6½ Texas 11 20 .355 9½

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, ppd.

Agua Caliente 114, Salt Lake City 113, OT

Stockton 120, Iowa 117, OT

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro 106, Lakeland 98

Sioux Falls 134, Delaware 123

Westchester 108, Memphis 97

Wisconsin 117, Canton 105

Rio Grande Valley 129, Austin 98

Northern Arizona at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

