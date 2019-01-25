Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 25, 2019 10:59 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 9 .667
Westchester 19 13 .594
Raptors 17 12 .586 2
Delaware 10 16 .385
Maine 8 19 .296 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 14 .500
Windy City 15 15 .500
Grand Rapids 12 15 .444
Canton 12 17 .414
Wisconsin 7 22 .241
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 11 .607
Capital City 16 11 .593 ½
Erie 15 12 .556
Greensboro 13 16 .448
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 21 9 .700
Sioux Falls 21 10 .677 ½
Memphis 17 13 .567 4
Iowa 9 22 .290 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 22 7 .759
Stockton 17 11 .607
Agua Caliente 15 13 .536
South Bay 11 18 .379 11
Northern Arizona 6 26 .188 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 20 10 .667
Salt Lake City 14 14 .500 5
Austin 14 17 .452
Texas 12 20 .375 9

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Maine, ppd.

Agua Caliente 114, Salt Lake City 113, OT

Stockton 120, Iowa 117, OT

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Greensboro 106, Lakeland 98

Sioux Falls 134, Delaware 123

Westchester 108, Memphis 97

Wisconsin 117, Canton 105

Rio Grande Valley 129, Austin 98

Texas 126, Northern Arizona 107

Long Island at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Maine, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

