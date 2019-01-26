|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Raptors
|18
|12
|.600
|1
|Westchester
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Delaware
|10
|17
|.370
|7½
|Maine
|9
|19
|.321
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Windy City
|15
|16
|.484
|1
|Grand Rapids
|12
|16
|.429
|2½
|Canton
|12
|18
|.400
|3½
|Wisconsin
|7
|22
|.241
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Capital City
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Erie
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Greensboro
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|9
|.700
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Memphis
|17
|14
|.548
|4½
|Iowa
|9
|23
|.281
|13
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Stockton
|18
|11
|.621
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|South Bay
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Northern Arizona
|6
|26
|.188
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Austin
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Texas
|12
|20
|.375
|9
___
Capital City 115, Grand Rapids 106
Greensboro 106, Lakeland 98
Sioux Falls 134, Delaware 123
Westchester 108, Memphis 97
Wisconsin 117, Canton 105
Rio Grande Valley 129, Austin 98
Texas 126, Northern Arizona 107
Salt Lake City 109, Long Island 96
South Bay 117, Iowa 101
Stockton 105, Santa Cruz 104
Raptors 102, Windy City 98
Greensboro 111, Delaware 105
Maine 99, Memphis 98
Sioux Falls 121, Westchester 113
Fort Wayne 116, Canton 102
Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
