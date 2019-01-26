All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 10 .643 — Raptors 18 12 .600 1 Westchester 19 14 .576 1½ Delaware 10 17 .370 7½ Maine 9 19 .321 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 15 14 .517 — Windy City 15 16 .484 1 Grand Rapids 12 16 .429 2½ Canton 12 18 .400 3½ Wisconsin 7 22 .241 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 11 .607 — Capital City 17 11 .607 — Erie 15 12 .556 1½ Greensboro 14 16 .467 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 9 .700 — Sioux Falls 22 10 .688 — Memphis 17 14 .548 4½ Iowa 9 23 .281 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 8 .733 — Stockton 18 11 .621 3½ Agua Caliente 15 13 .536 6 South Bay 12 18 .400 10 Northern Arizona 6 26 .188 17 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 20 10 .667 — Salt Lake City 15 14 .517 4½ Austin 14 17 .452 6½ Texas 12 20 .375 9

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 115, Grand Rapids 106

Greensboro 106, Lakeland 98

Sioux Falls 134, Delaware 123

Westchester 108, Memphis 97

Wisconsin 117, Canton 105

Rio Grande Valley 129, Austin 98

Texas 126, Northern Arizona 107

Salt Lake City 109, Long Island 96

South Bay 117, Iowa 101

Stockton 105, Santa Cruz 104

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 102, Windy City 98

Greensboro 111, Delaware 105

Maine 99, Memphis 98

Sioux Falls 121, Westchester 113

Fort Wayne 116, Canton 102

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin at Erie, 3 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

