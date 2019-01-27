All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 10 .643 — Raptors 18 12 .600 1 Westchester 19 14 .576 1½ Delaware 10 17 .370 7½ Maine 9 19 .321 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 15 14 .517 — Windy City 15 16 .484 1 Grand Rapids 13 16 .448 2 Canton 12 18 .400 3½ Wisconsin 8 22 .267 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 11 .607 — Capital City 17 12 .586 ½ Erie 15 13 .536 2 Greensboro 14 16 .467 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 22 9 .710 — Sioux Falls 22 10 .688 ½ Memphis 17 14 .548 5 Iowa 9 23 .281 13½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 22 8 .733 — Stockton 19 11 .633 3 Agua Caliente 15 13 .536 6 South Bay 12 18 .400 10 Northern Arizona 6 27 .182 17½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 21 10 .677 — Salt Lake City 15 14 .517 5 Austin 14 18 .438 7½ Texas 12 21 .364 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 102, Windy City 98

Greensboro 111, Delaware 105

Maine 99, Memphis 98

Sioux Falls 121, Westchester 113

Fort Wayne 116, Canton 102

Oklahoma City 96, Northern Arizona 88

Rio Grande Valley 129, Texas 125

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 115, Capital City 111, OT

Wisconsin 119, Erie 115

Stockton 132, Austin 116

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

