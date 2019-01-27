Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 27, 2019 7:21 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 10 .643
Raptors 18 12 .600 1
Westchester 19 14 .576
Delaware 10 17 .370
Maine 9 19 .321 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 15 14 .517
Windy City 15 16 .484 1
Grand Rapids 13 16 .448 2
Canton 12 18 .400
Wisconsin 8 22 .267
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 11 .607
Capital City 17 12 .586 ½
Erie 15 13 .536 2
Greensboro 14 16 .467 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 22 9 .710
Sioux Falls 22 10 .688 ½
Memphis 17 14 .548 5
Iowa 9 23 .281 13½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 22 8 .733
Stockton 19 11 .633 3
Agua Caliente 15 13 .536 6
South Bay 12 18 .400 10
Northern Arizona 6 27 .182 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 21 10 .677
Salt Lake City 15 14 .517 5
Austin 14 18 .438
Texas 12 21 .364 10

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 102, Windy City 98

Greensboro 111, Delaware 105

Maine 99, Memphis 98

Sioux Falls 121, Westchester 113

Fort Wayne 116, Canton 102

Oklahoma City 96, Northern Arizona 88

Rio Grande Valley 129, Texas 125

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 115, Capital City 111, OT

Wisconsin 119, Erie 115

Stockton 132, Austin 116

Long Island at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

