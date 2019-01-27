|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Raptors
|18
|12
|.600
|1½
|Westchester
|19
|14
|.576
|2
|Delaware
|10
|17
|.370
|8
|Maine
|9
|19
|.321
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Windy City
|15
|16
|.484
|1
|Grand Rapids
|13
|16
|.448
|2
|Canton
|12
|18
|.400
|3½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Capital City
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Erie
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Greensboro
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|10
|.688
|½
|Memphis
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Iowa
|9
|23
|.281
|13½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|Stockton
|19
|11
|.633
|3
|Agua Caliente
|15
|14
|.517
|6½
|South Bay
|12
|18
|.400
|10
|Northern Arizona
|6
|27
|.182
|17½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Salt Lake City
|15
|14
|.517
|5
|Austin
|14
|18
|.438
|7½
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|10
___
Raptors 102, Windy City 98
Greensboro 111, Delaware 105
Maine 99, Memphis 98
Sioux Falls 121, Westchester 113
Fort Wayne 116, Canton 102
Oklahoma City 96, Northern Arizona 88
Rio Grande Valley 129, Texas 125
Grand Rapids 115, Capital City 111, OT
Wisconsin 119, Erie 115
Stockton 132, Austin 116
Long Island 117, Agua Caliente 107
South Bay at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
