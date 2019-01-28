All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 19 10 .655 — Raptors 19 12 .613 1 Westchester 19 15 .559 2½ Delaware 10 17 .370 8 Maine 9 19 .321 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 15 14 .517 — Windy City 15 16 .484 1 Grand Rapids 13 16 .448 2 Canton 12 18 .400 3½ Wisconsin 8 22 .267 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 17 11 .607 — Capital City 17 12 .586 ½ Erie 15 13 .536 2 Greensboro 14 16 .467 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 22 9 .710 — Sioux Falls 22 11 .667 1 Memphis 17 14 .548 5 Iowa 9 23 .281 13½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 23 8 .742 — Stockton 19 11 .633 3½ Agua Caliente 15 14 .517 7 South Bay 12 19 .387 11 Northern Arizona 6 27 .182 18 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 22 10 .688 — Salt Lake City 15 14 .517 5½ Austin 14 18 .438 8 Texas 12 21 .364 10½

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 115, Capital City 111, OT

Wisconsin 119, Erie 115

Stockton 132, Austin 116

Long Island 117, Agua Caliente 107

Santa Cruz 111, South Bay 93

Monday’s Games

Raptors 106, Westchester 91

Rio Grande Valley 141, Sioux Falls 133

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

