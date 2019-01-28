|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Raptors
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Westchester
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|Delaware
|10
|17
|.370
|8
|Maine
|9
|19
|.321
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Windy City
|15
|16
|.484
|1
|Grand Rapids
|13
|16
|.448
|2
|Canton
|12
|18
|.400
|3½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Capital City
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Erie
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Greensboro
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|11
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Iowa
|9
|23
|.281
|13½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Stockton
|19
|11
|.633
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|South Bay
|12
|19
|.387
|11
|Northern Arizona
|6
|27
|.182
|18
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Salt Lake City
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Austin
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|10½
Grand Rapids 115, Capital City 111, OT
Wisconsin 119, Erie 115
Stockton 132, Austin 116
Long Island 117, Agua Caliente 107
Santa Cruz 111, South Bay 93
Raptors 106, Westchester 91
Rio Grande Valley 141, Sioux Falls 133
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
