Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

January 28, 2019 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 19 10 .655
Raptors 19 12 .613 1
Westchester 19 15 .559
Delaware 10 17 .370 8
Maine 9 19 .321
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 15 14 .517
Windy City 15 16 .484 1
Grand Rapids 13 16 .448 2
Canton 12 18 .400
Wisconsin 8 22 .267
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 17 11 .607
Capital City 17 12 .586 ½
Erie 15 13 .536 2
Greensboro 14 16 .467 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 22 11 .667
Memphis 17 14 .548
Iowa 9 23 .281 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 23 8 .742
Stockton 19 11 .633
Agua Caliente 15 14 .517 7
South Bay 12 19 .387 11
Northern Arizona 6 27 .182 18
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 10 .688
Salt Lake City 15 15 .500 6
Austin 14 18 .438 8
Texas 12 21 .364 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids 115, Capital City 111, OT

Wisconsin 119, Erie 115

Stockton 132, Austin 116

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Long Island 117, Agua Caliente 107

Santa Cruz 111, South Bay 93

Monday’s Games

Raptors 106, Westchester 91

Rio Grande Valley 141, Sioux Falls 133

Oklahoma City 117, Salt Lake City 110

Lakeland at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.