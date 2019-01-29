All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 19 10 .655 — Raptors 19 12 .613 1 Westchester 19 15 .559 2½ Delaware 11 17 .393 7½ Maine 9 19 .321 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 15 14 .517 — Windy City 15 16 .484 1 Grand Rapids 13 17 .433 2½ Canton 12 18 .400 3½ Wisconsin 8 22 .267 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 18 11 .621 — Capital City 17 12 .586 1 Erie 15 13 .536 2½ Greensboro 14 16 .467 4½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 23 9 .719 — Sioux Falls 22 11 .667 1½ Memphis 17 14 .548 5½ Iowa 9 23 .281 14 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 23 8 .742 — Stockton 19 12 .613 4 Agua Caliente 15 14 .517 7 South Bay 12 20 .375 11½ Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 17½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 22 10 .688 — Salt Lake City 15 15 .500 6 Austin 14 18 .438 8 Texas 12 21 .364 10½

Monday’s Games

Raptors 106, Westchester 91

Rio Grande Valley 141, Sioux Falls 133

Oklahoma City 117, Salt Lake City 110

Lakeland 108, South Bay 106

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 108, Grand Rapids 100

Northern Arizona 94, Stockton 90

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

