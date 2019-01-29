Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

January 29, 2019 10:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 19 10 .655
Raptors 19 12 .613 1
Westchester 19 15 .559
Delaware 11 17 .393
Maine 9 19 .321
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 15 14 .517
Windy City 15 16 .484 1
Grand Rapids 13 17 .433
Canton 12 18 .400
Wisconsin 8 22 .267
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 18 11 .621
Capital City 17 12 .586 1
Erie 15 13 .536
Greensboro 14 16 .467
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 22 11 .667
Memphis 17 14 .548
Iowa 9 23 .281 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 23 8 .742
Stockton 19 12 .613 4
Agua Caliente 15 14 .517 7
South Bay 12 20 .375 11½
Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 10 .688
Salt Lake City 15 15 .500 6
Austin 14 18 .438 8
Texas 12 21 .364 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Raptors 106, Westchester 91

Rio Grande Valley 141, Sioux Falls 133

Oklahoma City 117, Salt Lake City 110

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lakeland 108, South Bay 106

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 108, Grand Rapids 100

Northern Arizona 94, Stockton 90

Wednesday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.