|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Raptors
|19
|12
|.613
|1
|Westchester
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|Delaware
|11
|17
|.393
|7½
|Maine
|9
|19
|.321
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Windy City
|15
|16
|.484
|1
|Grand Rapids
|13
|17
|.433
|2½
|Canton
|12
|18
|.400
|3½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Capital City
|17
|12
|.586
|1
|Erie
|15
|13
|.536
|2½
|Greensboro
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|11
|.667
|1½
|Memphis
|17
|14
|.548
|5½
|Iowa
|9
|23
|.281
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Stockton
|19
|12
|.613
|4
|Agua Caliente
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|South Bay
|12
|20
|.375
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|27
|.206
|17½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Salt Lake City
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|Austin
|14
|18
|.438
|8
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|10½
___
Delaware 108, Grand Rapids 100
Northern Arizona 94, Stockton 90
Capital City at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Maine at Canton, 11 a.m.
Santa Cruz at Memphis, 11:30 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Erie, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.
