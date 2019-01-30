All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 19 10 .655 — Raptors 20 12 .625 ½ Westchester 19 15 .559 2½ Delaware 11 18 .379 8 Maine 10 19 .345 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 15 14 .517 — Windy City 16 16 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 13 17 .433 2½ Canton 12 19 .387 4 Wisconsin 8 22 .267 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 18 11 .621 — Capital City 17 13 .567 1½ Erie 16 13 .552 2 Greensboro 14 16 .467 4½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 23 9 .719 — Sioux Falls 22 11 .667 1½ Memphis 17 15 .531 6 Iowa 9 23 .281 14 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 24 8 .750 — Stockton 19 12 .613 4½ Agua Caliente 15 14 .517 7½ South Bay 12 20 .375 12 Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 18 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 22 11 .667 — Salt Lake City 15 15 .500 5½ Austin 14 18 .438 7½ Texas 12 21 .364 10

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 108, Grand Rapids 100

Northern Arizona 94, Stockton 90

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 94, Canton 86

Raptors 137, Capital City 104

Santa Cruz 110, Memphis 91

Erie 114, Rio Grande Valley 109

Windy City 119, Delaware 110

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.

