The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

January 30, 2019 9:21 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 19 10 .655
Raptors 20 12 .625 ½
Westchester 19 15 .559
Delaware 11 18 .379 8
Maine 10 19 .345 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 15 14 .517
Windy City 16 16 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 13 17 .433
Canton 12 19 .387 4
Wisconsin 8 22 .267
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 18 11 .621
Capital City 17 13 .567
Erie 16 13 .552 2
Greensboro 14 16 .467
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 22 11 .667
Memphis 17 15 .531 6
Iowa 9 23 .281 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 24 8 .750
Stockton 19 12 .613
Agua Caliente 15 14 .517
South Bay 12 20 .375 12
Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 18
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 11 .667
Salt Lake City 15 15 .500
Austin 14 18 .438
Texas 12 21 .364 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 108, Grand Rapids 100

Northern Arizona 94, Stockton 90

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 94, Canton 86

Raptors 137, Capital City 104

Santa Cruz 110, Memphis 91

Erie 114, Rio Grande Valley 109

Windy City 119, Delaware 110

Salt Lake City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Texas, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.

