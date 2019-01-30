|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Raptors
|20
|12
|.625
|1
|Westchester
|19
|15
|.559
|3
|Delaware
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|Maine
|10
|19
|.345
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|15
|14
|.517
|—
|Windy City
|16
|16
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|13
|17
|.433
|2½
|Canton
|12
|19
|.387
|4
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|Capital City
|17
|13
|.567
|1½
|Erie
|16
|13
|.552
|2
|Greensboro
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|12
|.647
|2
|Memphis
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|Iowa
|9
|23
|.281
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|Stockton
|19
|12
|.613
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|15
|14
|.517
|7½
|South Bay
|12
|20
|.375
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|27
|.206
|18
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|Austin
|14
|18
|.438
|7½
|Texas
|12
|22
|.353
|10½
___
Delaware 108, Grand Rapids 100
Northern Arizona 94, Stockton 90
Maine 94, Canton 86
Raptors 137, Capital City 104
Santa Cruz 110, Memphis 91
Erie 114, Rio Grande Valley 109
Windy City 119, Delaware 110
Salt Lake City 116, Sioux Falls 114
Long Island 135, Texas 127
Lakeland at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.
