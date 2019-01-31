Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

January 31, 2019 10:06 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 20 10 .667
Raptors 20 12 .625 1
Westchester 19 15 .559 3
Delaware 11 18 .379
Maine 10 19 .345
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 15 14 .517
Windy City 16 16 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 13 17 .433
Canton 12 19 .387 4
Wisconsin 8 22 .267
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 11 .633
Capital City 17 13 .567 2
Erie 16 13 .552
Greensboro 14 16 .467 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 23 9 .719
Sioux Falls 22 12 .647 2
Memphis 17 15 .531 6
Iowa 9 23 .281 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 24 8 .750
Stockton 19 12 .613
Agua Caliente 15 15 .500 8
South Bay 12 20 .375 12
Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 18
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 11 .667
Salt Lake City 16 15 .516 5
Austin 14 18 .438
Texas 12 22 .353 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 94, Canton 86

Raptors 137, Capital City 104

Santa Cruz 110, Memphis 91

Erie 114, Rio Grande Valley 109

Windy City 119, Delaware 110

Salt Lake City 116, Sioux Falls 114

Long Island 135, Texas 127

Lakeland 131, Agua Caliente 120

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

