All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 20 10 .667 — Raptors 20 12 .625 1 Westchester 19 15 .559 3 Delaware 11 18 .379 8½ Maine 10 19 .345 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 15 14 .517 — Windy City 16 16 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 13 17 .433 2½ Canton 12 19 .387 4 Wisconsin 8 22 .267 7½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 19 11 .633 — Capital City 17 13 .567 2 Erie 16 13 .552 2½ Greensboro 14 16 .467 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 23 9 .719 — Sioux Falls 22 12 .647 2 Memphis 17 15 .531 6 Iowa 9 23 .281 14 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 24 8 .750 — Stockton 19 12 .613 4½ Agua Caliente 15 15 .500 8 South Bay 12 20 .375 12 Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 18 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 22 11 .667 — Salt Lake City 16 15 .516 5 Austin 14 18 .438 7½ Texas 12 22 .353 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 94, Canton 86

Raptors 137, Capital City 104

Santa Cruz 110, Memphis 91

Erie 114, Rio Grande Valley 109

Windy City 119, Delaware 110

Salt Lake City 116, Sioux Falls 114

Long Island 135, Texas 127

Lakeland 131, Agua Caliente 120

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Long Island at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

