Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBC to use Toptracer on all 18 holes of PGA Tour telecasts

January 14, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The NBC Sports Group and Topgolf Entertainment are unveiling a new technology partnership which they are hoping will bring golfers and casual fans closer to the sport.

The multiyear agreement includes the expansion of Toptracer as the network’s ball-tracking technology for PGA Tour telecasts on NBC and The Golf Channel. Toptracer tracks the golf ball’s flight and can provide information such as ball speed, apex, curve and carry.

NBC will have exclusive use of Toptracer on all 18 holes, beginning with the Waste Management Phoenix Open scheduled from Jan. 31 through Feb. 3. The technology will be used mainly during tee shots via a live shot or a trace over a graphic of the hole.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris