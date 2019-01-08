Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NC A&T routs Mid-Atlantic Christian 104-56

January 8, 2019 10:02 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Terry Harris tossed in 21 points and Milik Gantz didn’t miss a shot and scored 15 as North Carolina A&T rolled to a 104-56 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday night.

Harris sank 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Aggies (6-9). He added seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Gantz buried all six of his shots, including a 3-pointer, and both of his free throws. D’Andre Johnson scored 14 on 6-of-8 shooting, while Amari Hamilton had 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance.

NC A&T made 41 of 76 shots (54 percent) and 14 of 32 from distance (44 percent). The Aggies had a 50-34 rebound advantage and grabbed 16 on the offensive end.

Malik Galloway topped the Mustangs, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association, with 16 points and nine rebounds. Khalil Bolden and Alex Stanley added 11 points each. Mid-Atlantic Christian made just 20 of 60 shots (33 percent).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

