Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NC State WR Meyers skipping final season to enter NFL draft

January 1, 2019 1:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is skipping his final season to enter the NFL draft.

The school announced the redshirt junior’s decision on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Wolfpack lost to Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. Meyers came to N.C. State as a quarterback but moved to receiver and set a single-season school receptions record with 92 catches for 1,047 yards this year.

Meyers earned his degree last month in sports management with a minor in business administration. Coach Dave Doeren says in a statement it’s been “a joy to coach Jakobi and watch him mature as a player and a person.”

Meyers finished with 168 career catches for fifth in school history. He had three catches for 19 yards in his college finale against the Aggies.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans