NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

Monday’s Games

Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT

Albany (NY) 79, Niagara 74

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Monday’s Games

NJIT 78, Duquesne 67

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Virginia Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Florida St. 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Notre Dame 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545

Monday’s Games

Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT

Virginia 100, Marshall 64

Tuesday’s Games

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

Monday’s Games

NJIT 78, Duquesne 67

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Marquette 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 St. John’s 0 1 .000 12 1 .923 Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

Monday’s Games

Creighton 79, Providence 68

Tuesday’s Games

Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Idaho St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Montana St. 1 1 .500 4 8 .333 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 3 9 .250 E. Washington 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Portland St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 S. Utah 0 2 .000 5 6 .455 Idaho 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

Monday’s Games

N. Arizona 74, Montana St. 68

E. Washington 65, Idaho St. 55

Weber St. 93, Idaho 87

N. Colorado 73, Portland St. 60

Montana 89, S. Utah 76

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Radford 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

Monday’s Games

Vanderbilt 90, UNC-Asheville 59

Tuesday’s Games

Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846 Northwestern 0 2 .000 9 4 .692 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Tuesday’s Games

CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

