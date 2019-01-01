NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT
Albany (NY) 79, Niagara 74
Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
___
Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
___
NJIT 78, Duquesne 67
George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
___
Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT
Virginia 100, Marshall 64
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
NJIT 78, Duquesne 67
Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
___
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|St. John’s
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Providence
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
___
Creighton 79, Providence 68
Marquette at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
N. Arizona 74, Montana St. 68
E. Washington 65, Idaho St. 55
Weber St. 93, Idaho 87
N. Colorado 73, Portland St. 60
Montana 89, S. Utah 76
Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Vanderbilt 90, UNC-Asheville 59
Winthrop at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
CS Northridge at San Diego St., 3 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Washington, 10 p.m.
Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
