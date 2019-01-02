NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.
SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66
Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76
Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Seton Hall
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|St. John’s
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Providence
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
St. John’s 89, Marquette 69
Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Idaho St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Montana St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|S. Utah
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76
Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Indiana
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nebraska
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60
Washington 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 76
Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
