NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846 South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Wednesday’s Games

Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929 Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 89, Marquette 69

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Idaho St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Montana St. 1 1 .500 4 8 .333 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 3 9 .250 E. Washington 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Portland St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 S. Utah 0 2 .000 5 6 .455 Idaho 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846 Northwestern 0 2 .000 9 4 .692 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60

Washington 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

