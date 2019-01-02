Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 2, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Maine 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Brown, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 0 0 .000 13 0 1.000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 11 2 .846
South Florida 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
UCF 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Temple 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Tulsa 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UConn 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
SMU 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
East Carolina 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Tulane 0 0 .000 4 8 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tulane at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at UCF, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at South Florida, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
North Carolina 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 6 5 .545
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

___

Tuesday’s Games

Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Wednesday’s Games

Cornell at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Harvard at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Florida 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Yale, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Kansas 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Texas Tech 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Oklahoma 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Iowa St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Kansas St. 0 0 .000 10 2 .833
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Texas 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
West Virginia 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma St. 0 0 .000 6 6 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Seton Hall 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Xavier 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Georgetown 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Butler 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Villanova 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
DePaul 0 1 .000 8 4 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s 89, Marquette 69

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler, 7 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Montana St. 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 3 9 .250
E. Washington 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Portland St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
S. Utah 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Campbell 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
High Point 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 9 .357
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida St. 87, Winthrop 76

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian at SC State, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Michigan St. 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Nebraska 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Maryland 1 1 .500 10 3 .769
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846
Northwestern 0 2 .000 9 4 .692
Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Nebraska at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego St. 65, CS Northridge 60

Washington 84, Cal St.-Fullerton 76

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

