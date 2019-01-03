NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Maine 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

Wednesday’s Games

Brown 75, Maine 67

Vermont 73, Dartmouth 59

Columbia 65, Binghamton 63

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 South Florida 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 UCF 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 SMU 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Tulsa 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 UConn 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 East Carolina 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Tulane 0 1 .000 4 9 .308

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 93, Tulane 61

UCF 78, Temple 73

SMU 82, East Carolina 54

Houston 74, Tulsa 56

South Florida 76, UConn 68

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 83, Cornell 61

North Carolina 77, Harvard 57

Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 92, Kennesaw St. 65

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Texas Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Iowa St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Texas 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Oklahoma 0 1 .000 11 2 .846 Kansas St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 West Virginia 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 7 .462

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech 62, West Virginia 59

Texas 67, Kansas St. 47

Kansas 70, Oklahoma 63

Iowa St. 69, Oklahoma St. 63

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Georgetown 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929 Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Butler 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 80, Xavier 70

Georgetown 84, Butler 76

Villanova 73, DePaul 68

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Idaho St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455 Montana St. 1 1 .500 4 8 .333 N. Arizona 1 1 .500 3 9 .250 E. Washington 1 1 .500 3 10 .231 Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556 Portland St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417 S. Utah 0 2 .000 5 6 .455 Idaho 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Campbell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian 72, SC State 70

Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769 Maryland 2 1 .667 11 3 .786 Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846 Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615 Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786 Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538 Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308 Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 74, Nebraska 72

Michigan St. 81, Northwestern 55

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

