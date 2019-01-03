Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 3, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Maine 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

___

Wednesday’s Games

Brown 75, Maine 67

Vermont 73, Dartmouth 59

Columbia 65, Binghamton 63

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
South Florida 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
UCF 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
SMU 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Memphis 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wichita St. 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Tulsa 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
UConn 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
East Carolina 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Tulane 0 1 .000 4 9 .308

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 93, Tulane 61

UCF 78, Temple 73

SMU 82, East Carolina 54

Houston 74, Tulsa 56

South Florida 76, UConn 68

Thursday’s Games

Wichita St. at Memphis, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Saint Joseph’s 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
George Mason 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167

___

Thursday’s Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph’s, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
NC State 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Miami 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wake Forest 83, Cornell 61

North Carolina 77, Harvard 57

Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63

Thursday’s Games

NC State at Miami, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 3 11 .214
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Yale 92, Kennesaw St. 65

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Texas Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Iowa St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Texas 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Kansas St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
West Virginia 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 7 .462

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Tech 62, West Virginia 59

Texas 67, Kansas St. 47

Kansas 70, Oklahoma 63

Iowa St. 69, Oklahoma St. 63

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Georgetown 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Butler 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

___

Wednesday’s Games

Seton Hall 80, Xavier 70

Georgetown 84, Butler 76

Villanova 73, DePaul 68

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 2 0 1.000 9 4 .692
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Weber St. 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Idaho St. 1 1 .500 5 6 .455
Montana St. 1 1 .500 4 8 .333
N. Arizona 1 1 .500 3 9 .250
E. Washington 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
Sacramento St. 0 1 .000 5 4 .556
Portland St. 0 1 .000 5 7 .417
S. Utah 0 2 .000 5 6 .455
Idaho 0 2 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Wednesday’s Games

Presbyterian 72, SC State 70

Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Michigan 2 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Indiana 2 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Wisconsin 2 0 1.000 10 3 .769
Maryland 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Minnesota 1 1 .500 11 2 .846
Purdue 1 1 .500 8 5 .615
Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Iowa 0 2 .000 11 2 .846
Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Penn St. 0 2 .000 7 6 .538
Illinois 0 2 .000 4 9 .308
Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643

___

Wednesday’s Games

Maryland 74, Nebraska 72

Michigan St. 81, Northwestern 55

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

