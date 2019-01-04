NCAA Basketball

Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Vermont 0 0 .000 10 4 .714
UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154
Maine 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857
South Florida 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
UCF 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
SMU 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
Memphis 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Tulsa 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
UConn 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
East Carolina 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Tulane 0 1 .000 4 9 .308

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 85, Wichita St. 74

Friday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167
Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 7 6 .538

___

Thursday’s Games

George Mason 85, Saint Joseph’s 60

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NC State 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000
Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923
Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769
Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Miami 0 1 .000 8 5 .615

___

Thursday’s Games

NC State 87, Miami 82

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800
Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
North Florida 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Texas Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Iowa St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846
Texas 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692
TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917
Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667
Oklahoma 0 1 .000 11 2 .846
Kansas St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
West Virginia 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Georgetown 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929
Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Butler 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Montana 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Weber St. 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615
Idaho St. 2 1 .667 6 6 .500
Montana St. 2 1 .667 5 8 .385
E. Washington 1 1 .500 3 10 .231
N. Arizona 1 2 .333 3 10 .231
Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500
Portland St. 0 2 .000 5 8 .385
Idaho 0 2 .000 3 10 .231
S. Utah 0 3 .000 5 7 .417

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 98, Portland St. 88

Weber St. 77, N. Arizona 52

Montana 87, Sacramento St. 56

Idaho St. 88, S. Utah 68

E. Washington at Idaho, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667
Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571
Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533
Campbell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
High Point 0 0 .000 7 7 .500
Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Indiana 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Minnesota 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Maryland 2 1 .667 11 3 .786
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583
Iowa 0 3 .000 11 3 .786
Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643
Penn St. 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Illinois 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 68, Penn St. 55

Indiana 73, Illinois 65

Purdue 86, Iowa 70

Minnesota 59, Wisconsin 52

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 11 4 .733
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250
UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Thursday’s Games

Rio Grande at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

