NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Maine 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 South Florida 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 UCF 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 SMU 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 Memphis 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Tulsa 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 UConn 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 East Carolina 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Wichita St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Tulane 0 1 .000 4 9 .308

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 85, Wichita St. 74

Friday’s Games

SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 7 6 .538

Thursday’s Games

George Mason 85, Saint Joseph’s 60

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NC State 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Miami 0 1 .000 8 5 .615

Thursday’s Games

NC State 87, Miami 82

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Texas Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Iowa St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Texas 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Oklahoma 0 1 .000 11 2 .846 Kansas St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 West Virginia 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 7 .462

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Georgetown 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929 Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Butler 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Weber St. 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Idaho St. 2 1 .667 6 6 .500 Montana St. 2 1 .667 5 8 .385 Idaho 1 2 .333 4 10 .286 N. Arizona 1 2 .333 3 10 .231 E. Washington 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Portland St. 0 2 .000 5 8 .385 S. Utah 0 3 .000 5 7 .417

Thursday’s Games

Montana St. 98, Portland St. 88

Weber St. 77, N. Arizona 52

Montana 87, Sacramento St. 56

Idaho St. 88, S. Utah 68

Idaho 74, E. Washington 71

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Campbell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Indiana 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Minnesota 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Maryland 2 1 .667 11 3 .786 Wisconsin 2 1 .667 10 4 .714 Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Iowa 0 3 .000 11 3 .786 Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643 Penn St. 0 3 .000 7 7 .500 Illinois 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 68, Penn St. 55

Indiana 73, Illinois 65

Purdue 86, Iowa 70

Minnesota 59, Wisconsin 52

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 85, Rio Grande 74

Saturday’s Games

Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

