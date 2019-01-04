NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|South Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tulane
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
___
Memphis 85, Wichita St. 74
SMU at Tulane, 7 p.m.
UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
George Mason 85, Saint Joseph’s 60
La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.
VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NC State
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
NC State 87, Miami 82
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|St. John’s
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Providence
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.
St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|8
|.385
|Idaho
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|S. Utah
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Montana St. 98, Portland St. 88
Weber St. 77, N. Arizona 52
Montana 87, Sacramento St. 56
Idaho St. 88, S. Utah 68
Idaho 74, E. Washington 71
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Maryland
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Purdue
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Northwestern
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Michigan 68, Penn St. 55
Indiana 73, Illinois 65
Purdue 86, Iowa 70
Minnesota 59, Wisconsin 52
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
UC Irvine 85, Rio Grande 74
Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
