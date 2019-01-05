NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|South Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|UConn
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
SMU 74, Tulane 65
UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.
Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
___
La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.
VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NC State
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.
Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
___
Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
___
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Georgetown
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Villanova
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|St. John’s
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|1
|.929
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Providence
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.
St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Montana
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Idaho St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|6
|.500
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|8
|.385
|Idaho
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|E. Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Sacramento St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|S. Utah
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
___
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Michigan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Maryland
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Purdue
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Northwestern
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
___
Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
