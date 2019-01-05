NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Vermont 0 0 .000 10 4 .714 UMBC 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Mass.-Lowell 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Albany (NY) 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Binghamton 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 New Hampshire 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Maine 0 0 .000 2 13 .133

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Maine at UMBC, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT SMU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 12 2 .857 South Florida 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 UCF 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Memphis 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Tulsa 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 UConn 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 East Carolina 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Wichita St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Tulane 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Friday’s Games

SMU 74, Tulane 65

Saturday’s Games

UCF at UConn, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Duquesne 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Fordham 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 VCU 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Davidson 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 UMass 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 La Salle 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 7 6 .538

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NC State 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Virginia Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Virginia 0 0 .000 12 0 1.000 Florida St. 0 0 .000 12 1 .923 Duke 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 North Carolina 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Clemson 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Boston College 0 0 .000 9 3 .750 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Syracuse 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Georgia Tech 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Wake Forest 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Notre Dame 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Miami 0 1 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 0 0 .000 12 3 .800 Liberty 0 0 .000 11 4 .733 Lipscomb 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Jacksonville 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 North Florida 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 Florida Gulf Coast 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 North Alabama 0 0 .000 3 12 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 0 .000 3 12 .200

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Texas Tech 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Iowa St. 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Texas 1 0 1.000 9 4 .692 TCU 0 0 .000 11 1 .917 Baylor 0 0 .000 8 4 .667 Oklahoma 0 1 .000 11 2 .846 Kansas St. 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 West Virginia 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Oklahoma St. 0 1 .000 6 7 .462

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas Tech, 2 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Georgetown 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Creighton 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Villanova 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 St. John’s 1 1 .500 13 1 .929 Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Providence 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Butler 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m.

St. John’s at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Montana 3 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Weber St. 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643 N. Colorado 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Idaho St. 2 1 .667 6 6 .500 Montana St. 2 1 .667 5 8 .385 Idaho 1 2 .333 4 10 .286 N. Arizona 1 2 .333 3 10 .231 E. Washington 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 Sacramento St. 0 2 .000 5 5 .500 Portland St. 0 2 .000 5 8 .385 S. Utah 0 3 .000 5 7 .417

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Colorado, 6 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Longwood 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Gardner-Webb 0 0 .000 10 5 .667 Winthrop 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Radford 0 0 .000 8 6 .571 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 8 7 .533 Campbell 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 High Point 0 0 .000 7 7 .500 Charleston Southern 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 UNC-Asheville 0 0 .000 2 12 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Indiana 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Michigan St. 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Ohio St. 2 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Minnesota 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Maryland 2 1 .667 11 3 .786 Wisconsin 2 1 .667 10 4 .714 Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786 Rutgers 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Iowa 0 3 .000 11 3 .786 Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643 Penn St. 0 3 .000 7 7 .500 Illinois 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 UC Davis 0 0 .000 3 10 .231

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

