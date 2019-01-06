NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|UMBC
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
Stony Brook 75, Mass.-Lowell 63
UMBC 61, Maine 52
Binghamton 69, New Hampshire 58
Vermont 80, Albany (NY) 51
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UCF
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|South Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Wichita St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UConn
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
UCF 65, UConn 53
East Carolina 73, Cincinnati 71
Tulsa 78, South Florida 75
Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|George Mason
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|La Salle
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
La Salle 69, UMass 60
VCU 76, Fordham 51
Davidson 65, Duquesne 61
Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|NC State
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Miami
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
___
Virginia Tech 77, Boston College 66
North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 60
Syracuse 72, Notre Dame 62
Georgia Tech 92, Wake Forest 79
Virginia 65, Florida St. 52
Duke 87, Clemson 68
Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|North Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|North Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
___
NJIT 72, Kennesaw St. 52
North Florida 96, North Alabama 67
Lipscomb 77, Jacksonville 74
Liberty 81, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Iowa St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Texas
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|TCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
___
Oklahoma 74, Oklahoma St. 64
Texas Tech 63, Kansas St. 57
TCU 85, Baylor 81
Iowa St. 77, Kansas 60
Texas 61, West Virginia 54
Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Seton Hall
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Villanova
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|St. John’s
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Marquette
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Providence
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
___
Butler 84, Creighton 69
St. John’s 97, Georgetown 94, OT
Villanova 65, Providence 59
Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.
St. John’s at Villanova, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Montana St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|8
|.429
|Idaho St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|E. Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Montana St. 84, Sacramento St. 70
N. Colorado 83, Idaho 79, OT
Portland St. 77, Montana 74, OT
N. Arizona 81, Idaho St. 69
S. Utah 90, Weber St. 82, OT
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Radford
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Campbell
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|High Point
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Winthrop 80, UNC-Asheville 65
Presbyterian 64, SC-Upstate 61
Campbell 72, Gardner-Webb 61
Radford 71, Longwood 64
High Point 51, Charleston Southern 50
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Michigan
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Wisconsin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Purdue
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Nebraska
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|3
|.786
|Iowa
|0
|3
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Northwestern
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Michigan St. 86, Ohio St. 77
Maryland 77, Rutgers 63
Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
