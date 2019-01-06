NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Vermont 1 0 1.000 11 4 .733 UMBC 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Binghamton 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 8 .500 Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 New Hampshire 0 1 .000 2 12 .143 Maine 0 1 .000 2 14 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Mass.-Lowell 63

UMBC 61, Maine 52

Binghamton 69, New Hampshire 58

Advertisement

Vermont 80, Albany (NY) 51

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UCF 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 SMU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Memphis 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Cincinnati 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 South Florida 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Tulsa 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 East Carolina 1 1 .500 8 6 .571 Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769 Wichita St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 UConn 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Tulane 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 65, UConn 53

East Carolina 73, Cincinnati 71

Tulsa 78, South Florida 75

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT VCU 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Davidson 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 George Mason 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500 La Salle 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583 Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Duquesne 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Fordham 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 UMass 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 69, UMass 60

VCU 76, Fordham 51

Davidson 65, Duquesne 61

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Virginia 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 NC State 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Duke 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 North Carolina 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 Florida St. 0 1 .000 12 2 .857 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Clemson 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Boston College 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 Miami 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wake Forest 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 77, Boston College 66

North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 60

Syracuse 72, Notre Dame 62

Georgia Tech 92, Wake Forest 79

Virginia 65, Florida St. 52

Duke 87, Clemson 68

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Liberty 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 North Florida 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438 Florida Gulf Coast 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 North Alabama 0 1 .000 3 13 .188 Kennesaw St. 0 1 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

NJIT 72, Kennesaw St. 52

North Florida 96, North Alabama 67

Lipscomb 77, Jacksonville 74

Liberty 81, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Iowa St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Texas 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 TCU 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Kansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Oklahoma 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Baylor 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Kansas St. 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 West Virginia 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 74, Oklahoma St. 64

Texas Tech 63, Kansas St. 57

TCU 85, Baylor 81

Iowa St. 77, Kansas 60

Texas 61, West Virginia 54

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786 Villanova 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 St. John’s 2 1 .667 14 1 .933 Georgetown 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Creighton 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Butler 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786 Providence 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 84, Creighton 69

St. John’s 97, Georgetown 94, OT

Villanova 65, Providence 59

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

St. John’s at Villanova, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Weber St. 3 1 .750 9 6 .600 Montana St. 3 1 .750 6 8 .429 Idaho St. 2 2 .500 6 7 .462 N. Arizona 2 2 .500 4 10 .286 Portland St. 1 2 .333 6 8 .429 E. Washington 1 2 .333 3 11 .214 S. Utah 1 3 .250 6 7 .462 Idaho 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 84, Sacramento St. 70

N. Colorado 83, Idaho 79, OT

Portland St. 77, Montana 74, OT

N. Arizona 81, Idaho St. 69

S. Utah 90, Weber St. 82, OT

Monday, Jan. 7

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Winthrop 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Radford 1 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Presbyterian 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Campbell 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533 High Point 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 1 .000 10 6 .625 Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 10 6 .625 Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 2 13 .133

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UNC-Asheville 65

Presbyterian 64, SC-Upstate 61

Campbell 72, Gardner-Webb 61

Radford 71, Longwood 64

High Point 51, Charleston Southern 50

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Michigan 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Indiana 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Maryland 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Ohio St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Minnesota 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Wisconsin 2 1 .667 10 4 .714 Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643 Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786 Iowa 0 3 .000 11 3 .786 Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643 Rutgers 0 3 .000 7 6 .538 Penn St. 0 3 .000 7 7 .500 Illinois 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 86, Ohio St. 77

Maryland 77, Rutgers 63

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 9 .400 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 5 10 .333 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.