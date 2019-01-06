Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 6, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Vermont 1 0 1.000 11 4 .733
UMBC 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Binghamton 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
New Hampshire 0 1 .000 2 12 .143
Maine 0 1 .000 2 14 .125

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 75, Mass.-Lowell 63

UMBC 61, Maine 52

Binghamton 69, New Hampshire 58

Vermont 80, Albany (NY) 51

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UCF 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
SMU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Houston 1 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Memphis 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
South Florida 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Tulsa 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
East Carolina 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
Temple 0 1 .000 10 3 .769
Wichita St. 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
UConn 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Tulane 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 65, UConn 53

East Carolina 73, Cincinnati 71

Tulsa 78, South Florida 75

Sunday’s Games

Temple at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
VCU 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Davidson 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
George Mason 1 0 1.000 7 7 .500
La Salle 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Saint Louis 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Dayton 0 0 .000 8 5 .615
Rhode Island 0 0 .000 7 5 .583
Richmond 0 0 .000 6 7 .462
St. Bonaventure 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
George Washington 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
Duquesne 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Fordham 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Saint Joseph’s 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 1 .000 7 7 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

La Salle 69, UMass 60

VCU 76, Fordham 51

Davidson 65, Duquesne 61

Sunday’s Games

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Virginia 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
NC State 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Duke 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Louisville 0 0 .000 9 4 .692
Florida St. 0 1 .000 12 2 .857
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Clemson 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Boston College 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Miami 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 77, Boston College 66

North Carolina 85, Pittsburgh 60

Syracuse 72, Notre Dame 62

Georgia Tech 92, Wake Forest 79

Virginia 65, Florida St. 52

Duke 87, Clemson 68

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Liberty 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
North Florida 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Florida Gulf Coast 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
North Alabama 0 1 .000 3 13 .188
Kennesaw St. 0 1 .000 3 13 .188

___

Saturday’s Games

NJIT 72, Kennesaw St. 52

North Florida 96, North Alabama 67

Lipscomb 77, Jacksonville 74

Liberty 81, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Iowa St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Texas 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
TCU 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Baylor 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
West Virginia 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 8 .429

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma 74, Oklahoma St. 64

Texas Tech 63, Kansas St. 57

TCU 85, Baylor 81

Iowa St. 77, Kansas 60

Texas 61, West Virginia 54

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Seton Hall 2 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Villanova 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
St. John’s 2 1 .667 14 1 .933
Georgetown 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Creighton 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Butler 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Xavier 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Marquette 0 1 .000 11 3 .786
Providence 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
DePaul 0 2 .000 8 5 .615

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 84, Creighton 69

St. John’s 97, Georgetown 94, OT

Villanova 65, Providence 59

Sunday’s Games

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

St. John’s at Villanova, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 3 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Montana St. 3 1 .750 6 8 .429
Idaho St. 2 2 .500 6 7 .462
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
Portland St. 1 2 .333 6 8 .429
E. Washington 1 2 .333 3 11 .214
S. Utah 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Idaho 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 5 6 .455

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 84, Sacramento St. 70

N. Colorado 83, Idaho 79, OT

Portland St. 77, Montana 74, OT

N. Arizona 81, Idaho St. 69

S. Utah 90, Weber St. 82, OT

Monday, Jan. 7

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Radford 1 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Presbyterian 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Campbell 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533
High Point 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 2 13 .133

___

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop 80, UNC-Asheville 65

Presbyterian 64, SC-Upstate 61

Campbell 72, Gardner-Webb 61

Radford 71, Longwood 64

High Point 51, Charleston Southern 50

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Michigan 3 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Indiana 3 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Maryland 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Ohio St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Minnesota 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Wisconsin 2 1 .667 10 4 .714
Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Nebraska 1 2 .333 11 3 .786
Iowa 0 3 .000 11 3 .786
Northwestern 0 3 .000 9 5 .643
Rutgers 0 3 .000 7 6 .538
Penn St. 0 3 .000 7 7 .500
Illinois 0 3 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 86, Ohio St. 77

Maryland 77, Rutgers 63

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 12 4 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 94, CS Northridge 90, OT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

