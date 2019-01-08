Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 8, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Vermont 1 0 1.000 11 4 .733
UMBC 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Binghamton 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313
Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467
Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 8 .500
Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
New Hampshire 0 1 .000 2 12 .143
Maine 0 1 .000 2 14 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 2 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
UCF 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
SMU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
South Florida 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Temple 1 1 .500 11 3 .786
Tulsa 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Memphis 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
East Carolina 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
UConn 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
Wichita St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Tulane 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Temple, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at UConn, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
VCU 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Davidson 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Dayton 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
George Washington 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357
La Salle 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231
Duquesne 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Fordham 0 1 .000 9 5 .643
Rhode Island 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
UMass 0 1 .000 7 7 .500
Richmond 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
St. Bonaventure 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
Saint Joseph’s 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m.

La Salle at VCU, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Virginia 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000
NC State 1 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Duke 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
North Carolina 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786
Louisville 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Syracuse 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Florida St. 0 1 .000 12 2 .857
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Clemson 0 1 .000 10 4 .714
Boston College 0 1 .000 9 4 .692
Wake Forest 0 1 .000 7 6 .538
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Miami 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College, 9 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
NJIT 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Liberty 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714
North Florida 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438
Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267
Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438
Florida Gulf Coast 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
North Alabama 0 1 .000 3 13 .188
Kennesaw St. 0 1 .000 3 13 .188

___

Tuesday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
Iowa St. 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Texas 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714
TCU 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923
Kansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Oklahoma 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Baylor 0 1 .000 8 5 .615
Kansas St. 0 2 .000 10 4 .714
West Virginia 0 2 .000 8 6 .571
Oklahoma St. 0 2 .000 6 8 .429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
St. John’s 2 1 .667 14 1 .933
Seton Hall 2 1 .667 11 4 .733
Marquette 1 1 .500 12 3 .800
Georgetown 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Creighton 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Butler 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
DePaul 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Xavier 1 2 .333 9 7 .563
Providence 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

St. John’s at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667
Weber St. 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Montana St. 3 1 .750 6 8 .429
Idaho St. 2 2 .500 6 7 .462
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
Portland St. 1 2 .333 6 8 .429
S. Utah 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Idaho 1 3 .250 4 11 .267
E. Washington 1 3 .250 3 12 .200
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 5 6 .455

___

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado 75, E. Washington 63

Thursday’s Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643
Radford 1 0 1.000 9 6 .600
Presbyterian 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Campbell 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533
High Point 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533
Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385
Longwood 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 6 8 .429
SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.

Radford at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Michigan St. 4 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Indiana 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Maryland 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Ohio St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Minnesota 2 1 .667 12 2 .857
Purdue 2 1 .667 9 5 .643
Iowa 1 3 .250 12 3 .800
Nebraska 1 3 .250 11 4 .733
Northwestern 1 3 .250 10 5 .667
Rutgers 0 3 .000 7 6 .538
Penn St. 0 4 .000 7 8 .467
Illinois 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786
UC Irvine 0 0 .000 12 4 .750
Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308
UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 10 .286
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

