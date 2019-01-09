NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|UMBC
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|New Hampshire
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Maine
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|UCF
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|SMU
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|South Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Temple
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|UConn
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
Houston at Temple, 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
SMU at UConn, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|VCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Davidson
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Dayton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|George Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|La Salle
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Duquesne
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Fordham
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Davidson at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m.
La Salle at VCU, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, 8 p.m.
UMass at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Virginia Tech
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|0
|1.000
|Louisville
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
___
Duke 87, Wake Forest 65
North Carolina 90, NC State 82
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Boston College, 9 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Liberty
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Lipscomb
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|North Florida
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
North Alabama 61, Florida Gulf Coast 56
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|TCU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Kansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Baylor
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Kansas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|West Virginia
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
___
Oklahoma St. 61, Texas 58
Baylor 73, Iowa St. 70
Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 59
West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Seton Hall
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|St. John’s
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|2
|.875
|Marquette
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Georgetown
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Butler
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|DePaul
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Xavier
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Providence
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
___
Villanova 76, St. John’s 71
Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m.
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Montana
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Montana St.
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|8
|.429
|Idaho St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|E. Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|12
|.200
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Radford
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Presbyterian
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Campbell
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|High Point
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Longwood
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
___
Charleston Southern at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.
Radford at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Michigan
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Indiana
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Ohio St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|3
|.800
|Nebraska
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Illinois
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
Maryland 82, Minnesota 67
Michigan St. 77, Purdue 59
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
___
CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.