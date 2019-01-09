NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Vermont 1 0 1.000 11 4 .733 UMBC 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Binghamton 1 0 1.000 5 11 .313 Hartford 0 0 .000 7 8 .467 Mass.-Lowell 0 1 .000 8 8 .500 Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 New Hampshire 0 1 .000 2 12 .143 Maine 0 1 .000 2 14 .125

___

Wednesday’s Games

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 2 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 UCF 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 SMU 2 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Cincinnati 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 South Florida 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Temple 1 1 .500 11 3 .786 Tulsa 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Memphis 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 East Carolina 1 1 .500 8 6 .571 UConn 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 Wichita St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Tulane 0 2 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Temple, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

SMU at UConn, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 2 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Saint Louis 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 VCU 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Davidson 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Dayton 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 George Washington 1 0 1.000 5 9 .357 La Salle 1 0 1.000 3 10 .231 Duquesne 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Fordham 0 1 .000 9 5 .643 Rhode Island 0 1 .000 7 6 .538 UMass 0 1 .000 7 7 .500 Richmond 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 St. Bonaventure 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 Saint Joseph’s 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Davidson at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m.

La Salle at VCU, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

UMass at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Duke 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929 Virginia Tech 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929 North Carolina 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Virginia 1 0 1.000 13 0 1.000 Louisville 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Syracuse 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 Georgia Tech 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 NC State 1 1 .500 13 2 .867 Florida St. 0 1 .000 12 2 .857 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Clemson 0 1 .000 10 4 .714 Boston College 0 1 .000 9 4 .692 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Miami 0 2 .000 8 6 .571 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 7 .500

___

Tuesday’s Games

Duke 87, Wake Forest 65

North Carolina 90, NC State 82

Wednesday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Boston College, 9 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT NJIT 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Liberty 1 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Lipscomb 1 0 1.000 10 4 .714 North Florida 1 0 1.000 7 9 .438 North Alabama 1 1 .500 4 13 .235 Stetson 0 0 .000 4 11 .267 Jacksonville 0 1 .000 7 9 .438 Kennesaw St. 0 1 .000 3 13 .188 Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

___

Tuesday’s Games

North Alabama 61, Florida Gulf Coast 56

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 TCU 1 0 1.000 12 1 .923 Iowa St. 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Texas 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 Kansas 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Baylor 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Oklahoma 1 2 .333 12 3 .800 Oklahoma St. 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 Kansas St. 0 2 .000 10 4 .714 West Virginia 0 2 .000 8 6 .571

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 61, Texas 58

Baylor 73, Iowa St. 70

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 59

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Seton Hall 2 1 .667 11 4 .733 St. John’s 2 2 .500 14 2 .875 Marquette 1 1 .500 12 3 .800 Georgetown 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Creighton 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Butler 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 DePaul 1 2 .333 9 5 .643 Xavier 1 2 .333 9 7 .563 Providence 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova 76, St. John’s 71

Wednesday’s Games

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Montana 3 1 .750 10 5 .667 Weber St. 3 1 .750 9 6 .600 Montana St. 3 1 .750 6 8 .429 Idaho St. 2 2 .500 6 7 .462 N. Arizona 2 2 .500 4 10 .286 Portland St. 1 2 .333 6 8 .429 S. Utah 1 3 .250 6 7 .462 Idaho 1 3 .250 4 11 .267 E. Washington 1 3 .250 3 12 .200 Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9:05 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Winthrop 1 0 1.000 9 5 .643 Radford 1 0 1.000 9 6 .600 Presbyterian 1 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Campbell 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533 High Point 1 0 1.000 8 7 .533 Hampton 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Longwood 0 1 .000 10 6 .625 Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 10 6 .625 Charleston Southern 0 1 .000 6 8 .429 SC-Upstate 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 UNC-Asheville 0 1 .000 2 13 .133

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at High Point, 7 p.m.

Radford at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875 Michigan 4 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Maryland 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Indiana 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Wisconsin 3 1 .750 11 4 .733 Ohio St. 2 1 .667 12 2 .857 Minnesota 2 2 .500 12 3 .800 Purdue 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Iowa 1 3 .250 12 3 .800 Nebraska 1 3 .250 11 4 .733 Northwestern 1 3 .250 10 5 .667 Rutgers 0 3 .000 7 6 .538 Penn St. 0 4 .000 7 8 .467 Illinois 0 4 .000 4 11 .267

___

Tuesday’s Games

Maryland 82, Minnesota 67

Michigan St. 77, Purdue 59

Wednesday’s Games

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 0 0 .000 11 3 .786 UC Irvine 0 0 .000 12 4 .750 Hawaii 0 0 .000 9 5 .643 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 UC Riverside 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 CS Northridge 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 Cal Poly 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 UC Davis 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 0 .000 4 10 .286

___

Wednesday’s Games

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.