Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

January 11, 2019 3:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Vermont 2 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Hartford 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500
UMBC 1 1 .500 9 8 .529
Binghamton 1 1 .500 5 12 .294
New Hampshire 1 1 .500 3 12 .200
Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 5 11 .313
Mass.-Lowell 0 2 .000 8 9 .471
Maine 0 2 .000 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UCF 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857
Houston 2 1 .667 15 1 .938
Cincinnati 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
South Florida 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Temple 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
SMU 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
Memphis 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Tulsa 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
UConn 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
East Carolina 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Wichita St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Tulane 0 3 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 70, Tulsa 65, OT

UConn 76, SMU 64

Memphis 78, East Carolina 72

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Tulsa at SMU, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina at UCF, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
VCU 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Davidson 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Dayton 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
George Mason 2 1 .667 8 8 .500
Duquesne 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Rhode Island 1 1 .500 8 6 .571
St. Bonaventure 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
George Washington 1 1 .500 5 10 .333
La Salle 1 1 .500 3 11 .214
Fordham 0 2 .000 9 6 .600
UMass 0 2 .000 7 8 .467
Richmond 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.

George Mason at Rhode Island, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Virginia 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000
Duke 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929
North Carolina 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800
Syracuse 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
Florida St. 1 1 .500 13 2 .867
NC State 1 1 .500 13 2 .867
Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 11 4 .733
Louisville 1 1 .500 10 5 .667
Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 9 6 .600
Notre Dame 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Clemson 0 2 .000 10 5 .667
Boston College 0 2 .000 9 5 .643
Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 7 .500
Miami 0 3 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 2 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Lipscomb 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733
NJIT 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Jacksonville 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
North Florida 1 1 .500 7 10 .412
North Alabama 1 1 .500 4 13 .235
Stetson 0 1 .000 4 12 .250
Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 12 .294
Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Liberty, 2 p.m.

NJIT at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Kansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867
Iowa St. 2 1 .667 12 3 .800
Texas 2 1 .667 10 5 .667
TCU 1 1 .500 12 2 .857
Baylor 1 1 .500 9 5 .643
Oklahoma 1 2 .333 12 3 .800
Kansas St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733
Oklahoma St. 1 2 .333 7 8 .467
West Virginia 0 3 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Seton Hall 3 1 .750 12 4 .750
Marquette 2 1 .667 13 3 .813
St. John’s 2 2 .500 14 2 .875
Xavier 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Georgetown 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
DePaul 1 2 .333 9 5 .643
Creighton 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Butler 1 2 .333 10 6 .625
Providence 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, 2 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Creighton, 12 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, 12 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Montana St. 4 1 .800 7 8 .467
Weber St. 3 1 .750 9 6 .600
Montana 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Idaho St. 2 2 .500 6 7 .462
N. Arizona 2 2 .500 4 10 .286
E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250
Portland St. 1 2 .333 6 8 .429
S. Utah 1 3 .250 6 7 .462
Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington 78, Montana 71

Montana St. 77, Idaho 67

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Radford 2 0 1.000 10 6 .625
High Point 2 0 1.000 9 7 .563
Hampton 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429
Longwood 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
Presbyterian 1 1 .500 9 8 .529
Campbell 1 1 .500 8 8 .500
Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 10 6 .625
Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 6 9 .400
SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 5 12 .294
UNC-Asheville 0 2 .000 2 14 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Hampton 94, Charleston Southern 82

High Point 74, Presbyterian 58

Radford 79, SC-Upstate 72

Winthrop 90, Campbell 86

Longwood 67, UNC-Asheville 62

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875
Maryland 4 1 .800 13 3 .813
Indiana 3 1 .750 12 3 .800
Wisconsin 3 1 .750 11 4 .733
Ohio St. 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Minnesota 2 2 .500 12 3 .800
Purdue 2 2 .500 9 6 .600
Iowa 2 3 .400 13 3 .813
Nebraska 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Rutgers 1 3 .250 8 6 .571
Northwestern 1 4 .200 10 6 .625
Penn St. 0 5 .000 7 9 .438
Illinois 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 79, Illinois 69

Nebraska 70, Penn St. 64

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 1 0 1.000 12 3 .800
UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667
CS Northridge 1 0 1.000 7 10 .412
Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 6 10 .375
UC Riverside 0 1 .000 6 11 .353
Cal Poly 0 1 .000 4 10 .286
UC Davis 0 1 .000 4 11 .267
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 68

UC Irvine 71, UC Davis 69, OT

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission