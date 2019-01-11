NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 2 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Vermont 2 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Hartford 1 0 1.000 8 8 .500 UMBC 1 1 .500 9 8 .529 Binghamton 1 1 .500 5 12 .294 New Hampshire 1 1 .500 3 12 .200 Albany (NY) 0 1 .000 5 11 .313 Mass.-Lowell 0 2 .000 8 9 .471 Maine 0 2 .000 2 15 .118

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UCF 2 0 1.000 12 2 .857 Houston 2 1 .667 15 1 .938 Cincinnati 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 South Florida 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Temple 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 SMU 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 Memphis 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Tulsa 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 UConn 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 East Carolina 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Wichita St. 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Tulane 0 3 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 70, Tulsa 65, OT

UConn 76, SMU 64

Memphis 78, East Carolina 72

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 6 p.m.

Wichita St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

UConn at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina at UCF, 4 p.m.

Memphis at Tulane, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 VCU 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 Davidson 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 Dayton 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 George Mason 2 1 .667 8 8 .500 Duquesne 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Rhode Island 1 1 .500 8 6 .571 St. Bonaventure 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 George Washington 1 1 .500 5 10 .333 La Salle 1 1 .500 3 11 .214 Fordham 0 2 .000 9 6 .600 UMass 0 2 .000 7 8 .467 Richmond 0 2 .000 6 9 .400 Saint Joseph’s 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

___

Saturday’s Games

VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UMass at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.

George Mason at Rhode Island, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Virginia 2 0 1.000 14 0 1.000 Duke 2 0 1.000 13 1 .929 North Carolina 2 0 1.000 12 3 .800 Syracuse 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 Florida St. 1 1 .500 13 2 .867 NC State 1 1 .500 13 2 .867 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 11 4 .733 Louisville 1 1 .500 10 5 .667 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 9 6 .600 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Clemson 0 2 .000 10 5 .667 Boston College 0 2 .000 9 5 .643 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 7 .500 Miami 0 3 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at NC State, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 2 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Lipscomb 2 0 1.000 11 4 .733 NJIT 1 0 1.000 13 3 .813 Jacksonville 1 1 .500 8 9 .471 North Florida 1 1 .500 7 10 .412 North Alabama 1 1 .500 4 13 .235 Stetson 0 1 .000 4 12 .250 Florida Gulf Coast 0 2 .000 5 12 .294 Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 14 .176

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Liberty, 2 p.m.

NJIT at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Kansas 2 1 .667 13 2 .867 Iowa St. 2 1 .667 12 3 .800 Texas 2 1 .667 10 5 .667 TCU 1 1 .500 12 2 .857 Baylor 1 1 .500 9 5 .643 Oklahoma 1 2 .333 12 3 .800 Kansas St. 1 2 .333 11 4 .733 Oklahoma St. 1 2 .333 7 8 .467 West Virginia 0 3 .000 8 7 .533

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. at Iowa St., 12 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Seton Hall 3 1 .750 12 4 .750 Marquette 2 1 .667 13 3 .813 St. John’s 2 2 .500 14 2 .875 Xavier 2 2 .500 10 7 .588 Georgetown 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 DePaul 1 2 .333 9 5 .643 Creighton 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 Butler 1 2 .333 10 6 .625 Providence 0 2 .000 10 5 .667

___

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, 2 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Villanova at Creighton, 12 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, 12 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 4 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Montana St. 4 1 .800 7 8 .467 Weber St. 3 1 .750 9 6 .600 Montana 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Idaho St. 2 2 .500 6 7 .462 N. Arizona 2 2 .500 4 10 .286 E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250 Portland St. 1 2 .333 6 8 .429 S. Utah 1 3 .250 6 7 .462 Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 Sacramento St. 0 3 .000 5 6 .455

___

Thursday’s Games

E. Washington 78, Montana 71

Montana St. 77, Idaho 67

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Winthrop 2 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Radford 2 0 1.000 10 6 .625 High Point 2 0 1.000 9 7 .563 Hampton 1 0 1.000 6 8 .429 Longwood 1 1 .500 11 6 .647 Presbyterian 1 1 .500 9 8 .529 Campbell 1 1 .500 8 8 .500 Gardner-Webb 0 1 .000 10 6 .625 Charleston Southern 0 2 .000 6 9 .400 SC-Upstate 0 2 .000 5 12 .294 UNC-Asheville 0 2 .000 2 14 .125

___

Thursday’s Games

Hampton 94, Charleston Southern 82

High Point 74, Presbyterian 58

Radford 79, SC-Upstate 72

Winthrop 90, Campbell 86

Longwood 67, UNC-Asheville 62

Saturday’s Games

High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Longwood, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Radford, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 5 0 1.000 16 0 1.000 Michigan St. 5 0 1.000 14 2 .875 Maryland 4 1 .800 13 3 .813 Indiana 3 1 .750 12 3 .800 Wisconsin 3 1 .750 11 4 .733 Ohio St. 2 2 .500 12 3 .800 Minnesota 2 2 .500 12 3 .800 Purdue 2 2 .500 9 6 .600 Iowa 2 3 .400 13 3 .813 Nebraska 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Rutgers 1 3 .250 8 6 .571 Northwestern 1 4 .200 10 6 .625 Penn St. 0 5 .000 7 9 .438 Illinois 0 5 .000 4 12 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan 79, Illinois 69

Nebraska 70, Penn St. 64

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 1 0 1.000 12 3 .800 UC Irvine 1 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667 CS Northridge 1 0 1.000 7 10 .412 Long Beach St. 0 0 .000 6 10 .375 UC Riverside 0 1 .000 6 11 .353 Cal Poly 0 1 .000 4 10 .286 UC Davis 0 1 .000 4 11 .267 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 1 .000 4 11 .267

___

Thursday’s Games

Hawaii 79, Cal St.-Fullerton 68

UC Irvine 71, UC Davis 69, OT

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

