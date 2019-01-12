NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Vermont
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|UMBC
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|12
|.200
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Maine at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UCF
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|1
|.938
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|South Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Temple
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
South Florida at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at SMU, 6 p.m.
Wichita St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
UConn at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Tulane, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Davidson
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Dayton
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|George Mason
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|George Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|La Salle
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|11
|.214
|Fordham
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|UMass
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Richmond
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Saint Joseph’s
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
___
VCU at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Richmond at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
Fordham at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at La Salle, 6 p.m.
UMass at Dayton, 3:30 p.m.
George Mason at Rhode Island, 5:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia Tech
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Virginia
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|1
|.929
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|NC State
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisville
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Clemson
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Wake Forest
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Miami
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Pittsburgh at NC State, 12 p.m.
Boston College at Notre Dame, 12 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 12 p.m.
Virginia at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Wake Forest at Miami, 2 p.m.
Duke at Florida St., 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Duke, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Lipscomb
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|NJIT
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|North Florida
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|North Alabama
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Stetson
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
___
Jacksonville at Liberty, 2 p.m.
NJIT at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Stetson at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|TCU
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Baylor
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Kansas St.
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
___
Kansas St. at Iowa St., 12 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 12 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Texas, 2 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, 4 p.m.
Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Seton Hall
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|Marquette
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|St. John’s
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|2
|.875
|Xavier
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgetown
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|DePaul
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Creighton
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Providence
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
___
Providence at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette, 2 p.m.
DePaul at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, 12 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, 12 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Montana St.
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|8
|.467
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Montana
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Idaho St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|E. Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Utah
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Idaho
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
___
Montana at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Radford
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|High Point
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Hampton
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Longwood
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Presbyterian
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Campbell
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|SC-Upstate
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
___
High Point at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Longwood, 3 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Presbyterian at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Maryland
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Purdue
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Ohio St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|3
|.813
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Rutgers
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|6
|.571
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|6
|.625
|Penn St.
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Maryland 78, Indiana 75
Purdue 84, Wisconsin 80, OT
Rutgers at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|CS Northridge
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|UC Riverside
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|UC Davis
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
___
UC Davis at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
