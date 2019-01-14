NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833 Vermont 3 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Hartford 1 1 .500 8 9 .471 Binghamton 1 1 .500 5 12 .294 UMBC 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 Mass.-Lowell 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 New Hampshire 1 2 .333 3 13 .188 Maine 1 2 .333 3 15 .167 Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UCF 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Houston 3 1 .750 16 1 .941 Cincinnati 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Temple 3 1 .750 13 3 .813 SMU 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 South Florida 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Tulsa 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 East Carolina 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 Wichita St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467 Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

Sunday’s Games

UCF 76, East Carolina 65

Memphis 83, Tulane 79

Tuesday, Jan. 15

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Davidson 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Dayton 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 George Mason 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Duquesne 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 VCU 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Rhode Island 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Richmond 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 George Washington 1 2 .333 5 11 .313 La Salle 1 2 .333 3 12 .200 Fordham 0 3 .000 9 7 .563 UMass 0 3 .000 7 9 .438 Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

Sunday’s Games

Dayton 72, UMass 67

George Mason 84, Rhode Island 67

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Duke 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Virginia Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 NC State 2 1 .667 14 2 .875 North Carolina 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Louisville 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Syracuse 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Florida St. 1 2 .333 13 3 .813 Notre Dame 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Clemson 0 3 .000 10 6 .625 Boston College 0 3 .000 9 6 .600 Wake Forest 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

Monday, Jan. 14

Syracuse at Duke, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

NC State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 3 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Lipscomb 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 North Florida 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 North Alabama 2 1 .667 5 13 .278 NJIT 1 1 .500 13 4 .765 Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444 Stetson 0 2 .000 4 13 .235 Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 14 .176 Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

Wednesday, Jan. 16

North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at NJIT, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Kansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Oklahoma 2 2 .500 13 3 .813 Iowa St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Kansas St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Texas 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Oklahoma St. 2 2 .500 8 8 .500 TCU 1 2 .333 12 3 .800 Baylor 1 2 .333 9 6 .600 West Virginia 0 4 .000 8 8 .500

Monday, Jan. 14

Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Marquette 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Seton Hall 3 2 .600 12 5 .706 Xavier 3 2 .600 11 7 .611 Georgetown 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 DePaul 2 2 .500 10 5 .667 St. John’s 2 3 .400 14 3 .824 Creighton 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Butler 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Providence 0 3 .000 10 6 .625

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 90, Creighton 78

Xavier 70, Butler 69

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Seton Hall at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 Weber St. 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 Montana St. 4 1 .800 7 8 .467 Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Idaho St. 3 2 .600 7 7 .500 S. Utah 2 3 .400 7 7 .500 N. Arizona 2 3 .400 4 11 .267 E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250 Portland St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400 Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 Sacramento St. 0 4 .000 5 7 .417

Monday, Jan. 14

N. Colorado at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Winthrop 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Radford 3 0 1.000 11 6 .647 Hampton 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 High Point 2 1 .667 9 8 .529 Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 11 6 .647 Campbell 1 1 .500 8 8 .500 Longwood 1 2 .333 11 7 .611 Presbyterian 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 0 3 .000 5 13 .278 UNC-Asheville 0 3 .000 2 15 .118

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000 Michigan St. 6 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Maryland 5 1 .833 14 3 .824 Minnesota 3 2 .600 13 3 .813 Indiana 3 2 .600 12 4 .750 Wisconsin 3 2 .600 11 5 .688 Purdue 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Iowa 3 3 .500 14 3 .824 Ohio St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Nebraska 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Rutgers 1 4 .200 8 7 .533 Northwestern 1 5 .167 10 7 .588 Illinois 0 5 .000 4 12 .250 Penn St. 0 6 .000 7 10 .412

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 71, Penn St. 56

Michigan 80, Northwestern 60

Monday, Jan. 14

Nebraska at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 2 0 1.000 13 3 .813 UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Long Beach St. 1 0 1.000 7 10 .412 UC Riverside 0 2 .000 6 12 .333 Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 UC Davis 0 2 .000 4 12 .250 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

