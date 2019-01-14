Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCAA Basketball

January 14, 2019 12:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Vermont 3 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Hartford 1 1 .500 8 9 .471
Binghamton 1 1 .500 5 12 .294
UMBC 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Mass.-Lowell 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
New Hampshire 1 2 .333 3 13 .188
Maine 1 2 .333 3 15 .167
Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UCF 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867
Houston 3 1 .750 16 1 .941
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Temple 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
SMU 3 1 .750 11 5 .688
Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
South Florida 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Tulsa 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
East Carolina 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Wichita St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467
Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

___

Sunday’s Games

UCF 76, East Carolina 65

Memphis 83, Tulane 79

Tuesday, Jan. 15

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Davidson 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
Dayton 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
George Mason 3 1 .750 9 8 .529
Duquesne 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
VCU 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 6 10 .375
Rhode Island 1 2 .333 8 7 .533
Richmond 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
George Washington 1 2 .333 5 11 .313
La Salle 1 2 .333 3 12 .200
Fordham 0 3 .000 9 7 .563
UMass 0 3 .000 7 9 .438
Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Sunday’s Games

Dayton 72, UMass 67

George Mason 84, Rhode Island 67

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000
Duke 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
Virginia Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933
NC State 2 1 .667 14 2 .875
North Carolina 2 1 .667 12 4 .750
Louisville 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Syracuse 2 1 .667 11 5 .688
Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 10 6 .625
Florida St. 1 2 .333 13 3 .813
Notre Dame 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 11 5 .688
Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Clemson 0 3 .000 10 6 .625
Boston College 0 3 .000 9 6 .600
Wake Forest 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

___

Monday, Jan. 14

Syracuse at Duke, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

NC State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 3 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Lipscomb 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750
North Florida 2 1 .667 8 10 .444
North Alabama 2 1 .667 5 13 .278
NJIT 1 1 .500 13 4 .765
Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444
Stetson 0 2 .000 4 13 .235
Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 14 .176
Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Wednesday, Jan. 16

North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at NJIT, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Texas Tech 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938
Kansas 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Oklahoma 2 2 .500 13 3 .813
Iowa St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Kansas St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750
Texas 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Oklahoma St. 2 2 .500 8 8 .500
TCU 1 2 .333 12 3 .800
Baylor 1 2 .333 9 6 .600
West Virginia 0 4 .000 8 8 .500

___

Monday, Jan. 14

Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Marquette 3 1 .750 14 3 .824
Seton Hall 3 2 .600 12 5 .706
Xavier 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
Georgetown 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
DePaul 2 2 .500 10 5 .667
St. John’s 2 3 .400 14 3 .824
Creighton 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Butler 1 3 .250 10 7 .588
Providence 0 3 .000 10 6 .625

___

Sunday’s Games

Villanova 90, Creighton 78

Xavier 70, Butler 69

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Seton Hall at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Weber St. 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Montana St. 4 1 .800 7 8 .467
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Idaho St. 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
S. Utah 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 4 11 .267
E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250
Portland St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Sacramento St. 0 4 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday, Jan. 14

N. Colorado at Montana St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Radford 3 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Hampton 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467
High Point 2 1 .667 9 8 .529
Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
Campbell 1 1 .500 8 8 .500
Longwood 1 2 .333 11 7 .611
Presbyterian 1 2 .333 9 9 .500
Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
SC-Upstate 0 3 .000 5 13 .278
UNC-Asheville 0 3 .000 2 15 .118

___

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Michigan St. 6 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Maryland 5 1 .833 14 3 .824
Minnesota 3 2 .600 13 3 .813
Indiana 3 2 .600 12 4 .750
Wisconsin 3 2 .600 11 5 .688
Purdue 3 2 .600 10 6 .625
Iowa 3 3 .500 14 3 .824
Ohio St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Nebraska 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Rutgers 1 4 .200 8 7 .533
Northwestern 1 5 .167 10 7 .588
Illinois 0 5 .000 4 12 .250
Penn St. 0 6 .000 7 10 .412

___

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. 71, Penn St. 56

Michigan 80, Northwestern 60

Monday, Jan. 14

Nebraska at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maryland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 2 0 1.000 13 3 .813
UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778
CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667
Long Beach St. 1 0 1.000 7 10 .412
UC Riverside 0 2 .000 6 12 .333
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
UC Davis 0 2 .000 4 12 .250
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

___

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris