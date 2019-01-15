NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833 Vermont 3 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Hartford 1 1 .500 8 9 .471 Binghamton 1 1 .500 5 12 .294 UMBC 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 Mass.-Lowell 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 New Hampshire 1 2 .333 3 13 .188 Maine 1 2 .333 3 15 .167 Albany (NY) 0 2 .000 5 12 .294

___

Wednesday’s Games

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UCF 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Houston 3 1 .750 16 1 .941 Cincinnati 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Temple 3 1 .750 13 3 .813 SMU 3 1 .750 11 5 .688 Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 South Florida 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Tulsa 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 UConn 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 East Carolina 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 Wichita St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467 Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

South Florida at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Davidson 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 Dayton 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 George Mason 3 1 .750 9 8 .529 Duquesne 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 VCU 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 St. Bonaventure 2 1 .667 6 10 .375 Rhode Island 1 2 .333 8 7 .533 Richmond 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 George Washington 1 2 .333 5 11 .313 La Salle 1 2 .333 3 12 .200 Fordham 0 3 .000 9 7 .563 UMass 0 3 .000 7 9 .438 Saint Joseph’s 0 4 .000 7 9 .438

___

Tuesday’s Games

Saint Louis at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Joseph’s, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Richmond, 7 p.m.

George Mason at UMass, 7 p.m.

Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m.

George Washington at La Salle, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 3 0 1.000 15 0 1.000 Virginia Tech 3 0 1.000 14 1 .933 Duke 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Syracuse 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 NC State 2 1 .667 14 2 .875 North Carolina 2 1 .667 12 4 .750 Louisville 2 1 .667 11 5 .688 Georgia Tech 2 1 .667 10 6 .625 Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Notre Dame 1 2 .333 11 5 .688 Florida St. 1 3 .250 13 4 .765 Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Clemson 0 3 .000 10 6 .625 Boston College 0 3 .000 9 6 .600 Wake Forest 0 3 .000 7 8 .467

___

Monday’s Games

Syracuse 95, Duke 91, OT

Pittsburgh 75, Florida St. 62

Tuesday’s Games

NC State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 3 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Lipscomb 3 0 1.000 12 4 .750 North Florida 2 1 .667 8 10 .444 North Alabama 2 1 .667 5 13 .278 NJIT 1 1 .500 13 4 .765 Jacksonville 1 2 .333 8 10 .444 Stetson 0 2 .000 4 13 .235 Kennesaw St. 0 2 .000 3 14 .176 Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at NJIT, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Texas Tech 4 0 1.000 15 1 .938 Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Oklahoma 2 2 .500 13 3 .813 Iowa St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Kansas St. 2 2 .500 12 4 .750 Baylor 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Texas 2 3 .400 10 7 .588 Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 TCU 1 2 .333 12 3 .800 West Virginia 0 4 .000 8 8 .500

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas 80, Texas 78

Baylor 73, Oklahoma St. 69

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at TCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Marquette 3 1 .750 14 3 .824 Seton Hall 3 2 .600 12 5 .706 Xavier 3 2 .600 11 7 .611 Georgetown 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 DePaul 2 2 .500 10 5 .667 St. John’s 2 3 .400 14 3 .824 Creighton 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Butler 1 3 .250 10 7 .588 Providence 0 3 .000 10 6 .625

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seton Hall at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Weber St. 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Montana St. 4 2 .667 7 9 .438 Idaho St. 3 2 .600 7 7 .500 S. Utah 2 3 .400 7 7 .500 N. Arizona 2 3 .400 4 11 .267 E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250 Portland St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400 Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 Sacramento St. 0 4 .000 5 7 .417

___

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado 73, Montana St. 70

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Winthrop 3 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Radford 3 0 1.000 11 6 .647 Hampton 2 0 1.000 7 8 .467 High Point 2 1 .667 9 8 .529 Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 11 6 .647 Campbell 1 1 .500 8 8 .500 Longwood 1 2 .333 11 7 .611 Presbyterian 1 2 .333 9 9 .500 Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 0 3 .000 5 13 .278 UNC-Asheville 0 3 .000 2 15 .118

___

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000 Michigan St. 6 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Maryland 6 1 .857 15 3 .833 Minnesota 3 2 .600 13 3 .813 Purdue 3 2 .600 10 6 .625 Iowa 3 3 .500 14 3 .824 Nebraska 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Indiana 3 3 .500 12 5 .706 Wisconsin 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Ohio St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Rutgers 1 4 .200 8 7 .533 Northwestern 1 5 .167 10 7 .588 Illinois 0 5 .000 4 12 .250 Penn St. 0 6 .000 7 10 .412

___

Monday’s Games

Nebraska 66, Indiana 51

Maryland 64, Wisconsin 60

Tuesday’s Games

Rutgers at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 2 0 1.000 13 3 .813 UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Long Beach St. 1 0 1.000 7 10 .412 UC Riverside 0 2 .000 6 12 .333 Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 UC Davis 0 2 .000 4 12 .250 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.