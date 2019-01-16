NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Vermont
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Hartford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Binghamton
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|UMBC
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|New Hampshire
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|13
|.188
|Maine
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|15
|.167
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
___
Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Maine, 7 p.m.
Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UCF
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|16
|1
|.941
|Temple
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|SMU
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|UConn
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Tulane
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Cincinnati 82, South Florida 74
UConn at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at SMU, 9 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 10 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Dayton
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Davidson
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|George Mason
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Duquesne
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|VCU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Rhode Island
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|George Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|La Salle
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|UMass
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Fordham
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
___
Saint Louis 63, Fordham 60
Saint Joseph’s 61, Davidson 60
St. Bonaventure at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Richmond, 7 p.m.
George Mason at UMass, 7 p.m.
Dayton at VCU, 8 p.m.
George Washington at La Salle, 8 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisville
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgia Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|4
|.765
|Notre Dame
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Clemson
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Boston College
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
___
Wake Forest 71, NC State 67
Virginia 81, Virginia Tech 59
North Carolina 75, Notre Dame 69
Boston College at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Clemson, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Lipscomb
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|North Florida
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|North Alabama
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|13
|.278
|NJIT
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
North Florida at Stetson, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at NJIT, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Texas Tech
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Iowa St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Kansas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Baylor
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|West Virginia
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
___
TCU 98, West Virginia 67
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Seton Hall
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|DePaul
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|St. John’s
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|3
|.824
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Providence
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Creighton
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Butler
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
___
Providence 72, Seton Hall 63
Marquette 74, Georgetown 71
Creighton at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Xavier at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|11
|.267
|E. Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Idaho
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Radford
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Hampton
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|High Point
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Campbell
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Longwood
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Presbyterian
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
___
Longwood at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Campbell at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at High Point, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Maryland
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Iowa
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|Nebraska
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|7
|.588
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
|Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Penn St.
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Purdue 89, Rutgers 54
Iowa at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|CS Northridge
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UC Riverside
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
