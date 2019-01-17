NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 4 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833 Hartford 2 1 .667 9 9 .500 UMBC 2 2 .500 10 9 .526 Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 10 9 .526 Binghamton 1 2 .333 5 13 .278 New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176 Maine 1 3 .250 3 16 .158 Albany (NY) 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 84, Albany (NY) 72

UMBC 68, Binghamton 49

Hartford 77, Maine 76

Vermont 73, New Hampshire 59

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UCF 3 0 1.000 13 2 .867 Houston 4 1 .800 17 1 .944 Cincinnati 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Temple 4 1 .800 14 3 .824 Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 SMU 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 South Florida 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Tulsa 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 UConn 1 4 .200 10 8 .556 East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Wichita St. 0 3 .000 7 8 .467 Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 89, UConn 83

Temple 85, East Carolina 74

Houston 69, SMU 58

UCF at Wichita St., 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 5 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 George Mason 4 1 .800 10 8 .556 Duquesne 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 VCU 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Davidson 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Dayton 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Rhode Island 2 2 .500 9 7 .563 St. Bonaventure 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 George Washington 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 Richmond 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 La Salle 1 3 .250 3 13 .188 Saint Joseph’s 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Fordham 0 4 .000 9 8 .529 UMass 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 75, St. Bonaventure 63

Duquesne 74, Richmond 68

George Mason 68, UMass 63

VCU 76, Dayton 71

George Washington 59, La Salle 56

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 4 0 1.000 16 0 1.000 Duke 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Virginia Tech 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 North Carolina 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Louisville 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Syracuse 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 NC State 2 2 .500 14 3 .824 Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Georgia Tech 2 2 .500 10 7 .588 Florida St. 1 3 .250 13 4 .765 Notre Dame 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 Boston College 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 80, Boston College 70

Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 60

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 4 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Lipscomb 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 North Florida 3 1 .750 9 10 .474 North Alabama 3 1 .750 6 13 .316 NJIT 1 2 .333 13 5 .722 Jacksonville 1 3 .250 8 11 .421 Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278 Stetson 0 3 .000 4 14 .222 Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 3 15 .167

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida 87, Stetson 77

North Alabama 91, Jacksonville 88

Liberty 62, Kennesaw St. 41

Lipscomb 70, NJIT 52

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Texas Tech 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Iowa St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765 Kansas St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765 TCU 2 2 .500 13 3 .813 Baylor 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Oklahoma 2 3 .400 13 4 .765 Texas 2 3 .400 10 7 .588 Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 West Virginia 0 5 .000 8 9 .471

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 74, Oklahoma 61

Iowa St. 68, Texas Tech 64

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 Marquette 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Xavier 3 2 .600 11 7 .611 St. John’s 3 3 .500 15 3 .833 Seton Hall 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 DePaul 2 3 .400 10 6 .625 Butler 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Providence 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Creighton 1 4 .200 10 8 .556

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 81, Creighton 66

Butler 87, DePaul 69

Friday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Weber St. 4 1 .800 10 6 .625 Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Montana St. 4 2 .667 7 9 .438 Idaho St. 3 2 .600 7 7 .500 S. Utah 2 3 .400 7 7 .500 N. Arizona 2 3 .400 4 11 .267 E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250 Portland St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400 Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250 Sacramento St. 0 4 .000 5 7 .417

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 3 0 1.000 11 6 .647 Winthrop 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 Campbell 2 1 .667 9 8 .529 Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Longwood 2 2 .500 12 7 .632 Presbyterian 2 2 .500 10 9 .526 Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 11 6 .647 Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 0 4 .000 5 14 .263 UNC-Asheville 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood 75, Winthrop 61

Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70

Campbell 70, UNC-Asheville 53

High Point 71, SC-Upstate 54

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000 Michigan St. 6 0 1.000 15 2 .882 Maryland 6 1 .857 15 3 .833 Purdue 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Iowa 4 3 .571 15 3 .833 Nebraska 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Minnesota 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Indiana 3 3 .500 12 5 .706 Wisconsin 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Ohio St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750 Northwestern 1 5 .167 10 7 .588 Rutgers 1 5 .167 8 8 .500 Illinois 1 5 .167 5 12 .294 Penn St. 0 7 .000 7 11 .389

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 89, Penn St. 82

Illinois 95, Minnesota 68

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 2 0 1.000 13 3 .813 UC Irvine 2 0 1.000 14 4 .778 CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444 Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667 Long Beach St. 1 0 1.000 7 10 .412 UC Riverside 0 2 .000 6 12 .333 Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 UC Davis 0 2 .000 4 12 .250 Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

