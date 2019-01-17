NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Stony Brook
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Hartford
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|UMBC
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Binghamton
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Mass.-Lowell 84, Albany (NY) 72
UMBC 68, Binghamton 49
Hartford 77, Maine 76
Vermont 73, New Hampshire 59
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UCF
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|17
|1
|.944
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulsa
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|UConn
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Tulane
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tulsa 89, UConn 83
Temple 85, East Carolina 74
Houston 69, SMU 58
UCF at Wichita St., 10 p.m.
Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 5 p.m.
Tulane at UConn, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|George Mason
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Duquesne
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Davidson
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Dayton
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Richmond
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Fordham
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Rhode Island 75, St. Bonaventure 63
Duquesne 74, Richmond 68
George Mason 68, UMass 63
VCU 76, Dayton 71
George Washington 59, La Salle 56
Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.
Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.
UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|4
|.765
|Notre Dame
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
___
Louisville 80, Boston College 70
Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 60
North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Lipscomb
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|North Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|13
|.316
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Stetson
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
North Florida 87, Stetson 77
North Alabama 91, Jacksonville 88
Liberty 62, Kennesaw St. 41
Lipscomb 70, NJIT 52
Stetson at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Kansas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Baylor
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|West Virginia
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
___
Kansas St. 74, Oklahoma 61
Iowa St. 68, Texas Tech 64
Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|St. John’s
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|3
|.833
|Seton Hall
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|DePaul
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Providence
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Creighton
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
___
St. John’s 81, Creighton 66
Butler 87, DePaul 69
Xavier at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
St. John’s at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|6
|.625
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|7
|.500
|S. Utah
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|11
|.267
|E. Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Portland St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Idaho
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
___
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 10 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Winthrop
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|High Point
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Campbell
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Hampton
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Longwood
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Presbyterian
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Longwood 75, Winthrop 61
Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70
Campbell 70, UNC-Asheville 53
High Point 71, SC-Upstate 54
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m.
Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Michigan St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Maryland
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Nebraska
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|7
|.588
|Rutgers
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
|Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Penn St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Iowa 89, Penn St. 82
Illinois 95, Minnesota 68
Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Maryland at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|UC Irvine
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|CS Northridge
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|10
|.412
|UC Riverside
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|UC Davis
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
