NCAA Basketball

January 17, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 4 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Hartford 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
UMBC 2 2 .500 10 9 .526
Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 10 9 .526
Binghamton 1 2 .333 5 13 .278
New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
Maine 1 3 .250 3 16 .158
Albany (NY) 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 84, Albany (NY) 72

UMBC 68, Binghamton 49

Hartford 77, Maine 76

Vermont 73, New Hampshire 59

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 4 1 .800 17 1 .944
Cincinnati 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Temple 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
UCF 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
SMU 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
South Florida 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Tulsa 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Wichita St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
UConn 1 4 .200 10 8 .556
East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Tulsa 89, UConn 83

Temple 85, East Carolina 74

Houston 69, SMU 58

Wichita St. 75, UCF 67

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 5 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
George Mason 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Duquesne 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
VCU 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Davidson 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Dayton 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Rhode Island 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
St. Bonaventure 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
George Washington 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Richmond 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
La Salle 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
Saint Joseph’s 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Fordham 0 4 .000 9 8 .529
UMass 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

Wednesday’s Games

Rhode Island 75, St. Bonaventure 63

Duquesne 74, Richmond 68

George Mason 68, UMass 63

VCU 76, Dayton 71

George Washington 59, La Salle 56

Friday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 4 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Duke 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Virginia Tech 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
North Carolina 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Louisville 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Syracuse 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
NC State 2 2 .500 14 3 .824
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Georgia Tech 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Florida St. 1 3 .250 13 4 .765
Notre Dame 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Boston College 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 80, Boston College 70

Clemson 72, Georgia Tech 60

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 4 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Lipscomb 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
North Florida 3 1 .750 9 10 .474
North Alabama 3 1 .750 6 13 .316
NJIT 1 2 .333 13 5 .722
Jacksonville 1 3 .250 8 11 .421
Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278
Stetson 0 3 .000 4 14 .222
Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 3 15 .167

Wednesday’s Games

North Florida 87, Stetson 77

North Alabama 91, Jacksonville 88

Liberty 62, Kennesaw St. 41

Lipscomb 70, NJIT 52

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Texas Tech 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Iowa St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Kansas St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
TCU 2 2 .500 13 3 .813
Baylor 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Oklahoma 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Texas 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
West Virginia 0 5 .000 8 9 .471

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas St. 74, Oklahoma 61

Iowa St. 68, Texas Tech 64

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
Marquette 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Xavier 3 2 .600 11 7 .611
St. John’s 3 3 .500 15 3 .833
Seton Hall 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
DePaul 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Butler 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Providence 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Creighton 1 4 .200 10 8 .556

Wednesday’s Games

St. John’s 81, Creighton 66

Butler 87, DePaul 69

Friday’s Games

Xavier at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Weber St. 4 1 .800 10 6 .625
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Montana St. 4 2 .667 7 9 .438
Idaho St. 3 2 .600 7 7 .500
S. Utah 2 3 .400 7 7 .500
N. Arizona 2 3 .400 4 11 .267
E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250
Portland St. 1 3 .250 6 9 .400
Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250
Sacramento St. 0 4 .000 5 7 .417

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 3 0 1.000 11 6 .647
Winthrop 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
Campbell 2 1 .667 9 8 .529
Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Longwood 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Presbyterian 2 2 .500 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 1 1 .500 11 6 .647
Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
SC-Upstate 0 4 .000 5 14 .263
UNC-Asheville 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

Wednesday’s Games

Longwood 75, Winthrop 61

Presbyterian 85, Hampton 70

Campbell 70, UNC-Asheville 53

High Point 71, SC-Upstate 54

Thursday’s Games

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Michigan St. 6 0 1.000 15 2 .882
Maryland 6 1 .857 15 3 .833
Purdue 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Iowa 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Nebraska 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Minnesota 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Indiana 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Wisconsin 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Ohio St. 2 3 .400 12 4 .750
Northwestern 1 5 .167 10 7 .588
Rutgers 1 5 .167 8 8 .500
Illinois 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Penn St. 0 7 .000 7 11 .389

Wednesday’s Games

Iowa 89, Penn St. 82

Illinois 95, Minnesota 68

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 2 0 1.000 13 3 .813
Long Beach St. 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444
CS Northridge 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444
Hawaii 1 0 1.000 10 5 .667
UC Irvine 2 1 .667 14 5 .737
UC Riverside 0 2 .000 6 12 .333
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
UC Davis 0 2 .000 4 12 .250
Cal St.-Fullerton 0 2 .000 4 12 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Long Beach St. 80, UC Irvine 70

Thursday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

