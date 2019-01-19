NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Stony Brook
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Hartford
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|UMBC
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Binghamton
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Maine
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
___
Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|17
|1
|.944
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|UCF
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|SMU
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulsa
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Wichita St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|UConn
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Tulane
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m.
Tulane at UConn, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 2 p.m.
SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 5 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|George Mason
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Duquesne
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Davidson
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Dayton
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Richmond
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|La Salle
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|8
|.529
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
___
Saint Louis 68, Saint Joseph’s 57
Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.
Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.
UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|0
|1.000
|Duke
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|NC State
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|3
|.824
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|4
|.765
|Notre Dame
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Boston College
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
___
North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.
Florida St. at Boston College, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Lipscomb
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|North Florida
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|13
|.316
|NJIT
|1
|2
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
|Stetson
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
___
Stetson at North Alabama, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Kansas St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|TCU
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Baylor
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|9
|.471
|West Virginia
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
___
Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|St. John’s
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|3
|.833
|Seton Hall
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Xavier
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|DePaul
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Butler
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Providence
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Creighton
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
___
Villanova 85, Xavier 75
St. John’s at Butler, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Weber St.
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|S. Utah
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|7
|.462
|Portland St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Idaho
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
___
Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Idaho, 10 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Winthrop
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|High Point
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Campbell
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Hampton
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|Longwood
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Presbyterian
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Charleston Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|SC-Upstate
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
___
Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Michigan
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Purdue
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|9
|.471
|Penn St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Maryland 75, Ohio St. 61
Northwestern 65, Rutgers 57
Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Long Beach St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|10
|.444
|UC Irvine
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|CS Northridge
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|UC Riverside
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
|UC Davis
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
