NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 4 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833 Hartford 2 1 .667 9 9 .500 UMBC 2 2 .500 10 9 .526 Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 10 9 .526 Binghamton 1 2 .333 5 13 .278 New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176 Maine 1 3 .250 3 16 .158 Albany (NY) 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 4 1 .800 17 1 .944 Cincinnati 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 Temple 4 1 .800 14 3 .824 UCF 3 1 .750 13 3 .813 Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 SMU 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 South Florida 2 3 .400 12 5 .706 Tulsa 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Wichita St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 UConn 1 4 .200 10 8 .556 East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 5 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 George Mason 4 1 .800 10 8 .556 Duquesne 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 VCU 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Davidson 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Dayton 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 Rhode Island 2 2 .500 9 7 .563 St. Bonaventure 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 George Washington 2 2 .500 6 11 .353 Richmond 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 La Salle 1 3 .250 3 13 .188 Saint Joseph’s 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Fordham 0 4 .000 9 8 .529 UMass 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis 68, Saint Joseph’s 57

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 4 0 1.000 16 0 1.000 Duke 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 Virginia Tech 3 1 .750 14 2 .875 North Carolina 3 1 .750 13 4 .765 Louisville 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 Syracuse 3 1 .750 12 5 .706 NC State 2 2 .500 14 3 .824 Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 12 5 .706 Georgia Tech 2 2 .500 10 7 .588 Florida St. 1 3 .250 13 4 .765 Notre Dame 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563 Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 8 .500 Boston College 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 4 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Lipscomb 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 North Florida 3 1 .750 9 10 .474 North Alabama 3 1 .750 6 13 .316 NJIT 1 2 .333 13 5 .722 Jacksonville 1 3 .250 8 11 .421 Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278 Stetson 0 3 .000 4 14 .222 Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 3 15 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Texas Tech 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Iowa St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765 Kansas St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765 TCU 2 2 .500 13 3 .813 Baylor 2 2 .500 10 6 .625 Oklahoma 2 3 .400 13 4 .765 Texas 2 3 .400 10 7 .588 Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471 West Virginia 0 5 .000 8 9 .471

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Marquette 4 1 .800 15 3 .833 St. John’s 3 3 .500 15 3 .833 Seton Hall 3 3 .500 12 6 .667 Xavier 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 DePaul 2 3 .400 10 6 .625 Butler 2 3 .400 11 7 .611 Providence 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Creighton 1 4 .200 10 8 .556

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova 85, Xavier 75

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Weber St. 5 1 .833 11 6 .647 Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Montana St. 4 2 .667 7 9 .438 S. Utah 3 3 .500 8 7 .533 Idaho St. 3 3 .500 7 8 .467 E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250 N. Arizona 2 4 .333 4 12 .250 Sacramento St. 1 4 .200 6 7 .462 Portland St. 1 4 .200 6 10 .375 Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 4 0 1.000 12 6 .667 Winthrop 3 1 .750 11 6 .647 High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 Campbell 2 1 .667 9 8 .529 Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438 Longwood 2 2 .500 12 7 .632 Presbyterian 2 2 .500 10 9 .526 Gardner-Webb 1 2 .333 11 7 .611 Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438 SC-Upstate 0 4 .000 5 14 .263 UNC-Asheville 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 7 0 1.000 16 2 .889 Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000 Maryland 7 1 .875 16 3 .842 Purdue 4 2 .667 11 6 .647 Iowa 4 3 .571 15 3 .833 Minnesota 3 3 .500 13 4 .765 Indiana 3 3 .500 12 5 .706 Wisconsin 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Nebraska 3 4 .429 13 5 .722 Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Northwestern 2 5 .286 11 7 .611 Illinois 1 5 .167 5 12 .294 Rutgers 1 6 .143 8 9 .471 Penn St. 0 7 .000 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 61

Northwestern 65, Rutgers 57

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824 Hawaii 2 0 1.000 11 5 .688 Long Beach St. 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444 UC Irvine 2 1 .667 14 5 .737 CS Northridge 2 1 .667 8 11 .421 Cal St.-Fullerton 1 2 .333 5 12 .294 Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267 UC Riverside 0 3 .000 6 13 .316 UC Davis 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.