NCAA Basketball

January 19, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 4 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Stony Brook 3 0 1.000 15 3 .833
Hartford 2 1 .667 9 9 .500
UMBC 2 2 .500 10 9 .526
Mass.-Lowell 2 2 .500 10 9 .526
Binghamton 1 2 .333 5 13 .278
New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
Maine 1 3 .250 3 16 .158
Albany (NY) 0 3 .000 5 13 .278

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 4 1 .800 17 1 .944
Cincinnati 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
Temple 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
UCF 3 1 .750 13 3 .813
Memphis 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
SMU 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
South Florida 2 3 .400 12 5 .706
Tulsa 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Wichita St. 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
UConn 1 4 .200 10 8 .556
East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Tulane 0 4 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tulsa at UCF, 12 p.m.

Tulane at UConn, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 2 p.m.

SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 5 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
George Mason 4 1 .800 10 8 .556
Duquesne 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
VCU 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Davidson 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Dayton 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
Rhode Island 2 2 .500 9 7 .563
St. Bonaventure 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
George Washington 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
Richmond 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
La Salle 1 3 .250 3 13 .188
Saint Joseph’s 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Fordham 0 4 .000 9 8 .529
UMass 0 4 .000 7 10 .412

___

Friday’s Games

Saint Louis 68, Saint Joseph’s 57

Saturday’s Games

Richmond at Davidson, 12:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at La Salle, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 4:30 p.m.

UMass at VCU, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 4 0 1.000 16 0 1.000
Duke 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
Virginia Tech 3 1 .750 14 2 .875
North Carolina 3 1 .750 13 4 .765
Louisville 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Syracuse 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
NC State 2 2 .500 14 3 .824
Pittsburgh 2 2 .500 12 5 .706
Georgia Tech 2 2 .500 10 7 .588
Florida St. 1 3 .250 13 4 .765
Notre Dame 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Miami 1 3 .250 9 7 .563
Wake Forest 1 3 .250 8 8 .500
Boston College 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 4 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Lipscomb 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
North Florida 3 1 .750 9 10 .474
North Alabama 3 1 .750 6 13 .316
NJIT 1 2 .333 13 5 .722
Jacksonville 1 3 .250 8 11 .421
Florida Gulf Coast 0 3 .000 5 13 .278
Stetson 0 3 .000 4 14 .222
Kennesaw St. 0 3 .000 3 15 .167

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson at North Alabama, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Texas Tech 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Iowa St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
Kansas St. 3 2 .600 13 4 .765
TCU 2 2 .500 13 3 .813
Baylor 2 2 .500 10 6 .625
Oklahoma 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Texas 2 3 .400 10 7 .588
Oklahoma St. 2 3 .400 8 9 .471
West Virginia 0 5 .000 8 9 .471

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

TCU at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Marquette 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
St. John’s 3 3 .500 15 3 .833
Seton Hall 3 3 .500 12 6 .667
Xavier 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
DePaul 2 3 .400 10 6 .625
Butler 2 3 .400 11 7 .611
Providence 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Creighton 1 4 .200 10 8 .556

___

Friday’s Games

Villanova 85, Xavier 75

Saturday’s Games

St. John’s at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
N. Colorado 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Weber St. 5 1 .833 11 6 .647
Montana 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Montana St. 4 2 .667 7 9 .438
S. Utah 3 3 .500 8 7 .533
Idaho St. 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
E. Washington 2 3 .400 4 12 .250
N. Arizona 2 4 .333 4 12 .250
Sacramento St. 1 4 .200 6 7 .462
Portland St. 1 4 .200 6 10 .375
Idaho 1 4 .200 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 10 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 4 0 1.000 12 6 .667
Winthrop 3 1 .750 11 6 .647
High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
Campbell 2 1 .667 9 8 .529
Hampton 2 1 .667 7 9 .438
Longwood 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Presbyterian 2 2 .500 10 9 .526
Gardner-Webb 1 2 .333 11 7 .611
Charleston Southern 1 2 .333 7 9 .438
SC-Upstate 0 4 .000 5 14 .263
UNC-Asheville 0 4 .000 2 16 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

Longwood at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Campbell at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 7 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Michigan 6 0 1.000 17 0 1.000
Maryland 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Purdue 4 2 .667 11 6 .647
Iowa 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Minnesota 3 3 .500 13 4 .765
Indiana 3 3 .500 12 5 .706
Wisconsin 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Nebraska 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706
Northwestern 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Illinois 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Rutgers 1 6 .143 8 9 .471
Penn St. 0 7 .000 7 11 .389

___

Friday’s Games

Maryland 75, Ohio St. 61

Northwestern 65, Rutgers 57

Saturday’s Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824
Hawaii 2 0 1.000 11 5 .688
Long Beach St. 2 0 1.000 8 10 .444
UC Irvine 2 1 .667 14 5 .737
CS Northridge 2 1 .667 8 11 .421
Cal St.-Fullerton 1 2 .333 5 12 .294
Cal Poly 0 2 .000 4 11 .267
UC Riverside 0 3 .000 6 13 .316
UC Davis 0 3 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine at CS Northridge, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

