NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|UMBC
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|17
|.150
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Stony Brook 64, Maine 61
Vermont 78, Binghamton 50
UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64, OT
Mass.-Lowell 76, Hartford 73
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|18
|1
|.947
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UCF
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Memphis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Tulsa
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|UConn
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Wichita St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Tulane
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
UCF 64, Tulsa 62
UConn 87, Tulane 71
Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 55
Memphis 83, SMU 61
Penn 77, Temple 70
Houston 69, South Florida 60
Wichita St. at South Florida, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|George Mason
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|VCU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Davidson
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Duquesne
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Richmond
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
|UMass
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Davidson 75, Richmond 62
Rhode Island 78, La Salle 67
Dayton 89, St. Bonaventure 86, 2OT
VCU 68, UMass 50
George Mason 71, Fordham 68
Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|1
|.941
|Duke
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|NC State
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Florida St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|4
|.765
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Notre Dame
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Boston College
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
___
North Carolina 85, Miami 76
NC State 77, Notre Dame 73
Syracuse 74, Pittsburgh 63
Virginia Tech 87, Wake Forest 71
Louisville 79, Georgia Tech 51
Duke 72, Virginia 70
Florida St. at Boston College, 12 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Lipscomb
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|North Alabama
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|13
|.350
|North Florida
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
___
North Alabama 63, Stetson 62
NJIT 77, Jacksonville 74
Florida Gulf Coast 72, Kennesaw St. 59
Liberty 70, North Florida 64
NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Baylor
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|TCU
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
___
West Virginia 65, Kansas 64
Kansas St. 65, TCU 55
Iowa St. 72, Oklahoma St. 59
Baylor 73, Texas Tech 62
Texas 75, Oklahoma 72
Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|DePaul
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Butler
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Xavier
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Providence
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Creighton
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
___
Butler 80, St. John’s 71
DePaul 97, Seton Hall 93
Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m.
Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|Montana
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Utah
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|12
|.294
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Portland St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
___
S. Utah 76, Sacramento St. 71
N. Arizona 82, Portland St. 75
E. Washington 85, Montana St. 81
Weber St. 78, N. Colorado 64
Montana 69, Idaho 51
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Winthrop
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Campbell
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|High Point
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Hampton
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Longwood
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
Presbyterian 71, Longwood 64
Radford 71, UNC-Asheville 63
Winthrop 82, SC-Upstate 72
Campbell 73, Charleston Southern 72
Gardner-Webb 87, Hampton 74, OT
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Maryland
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Michigan
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|1
|.944
|Purdue
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Illinois
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|9
|.471
|Penn St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54
Purdue 70, Indiana 55
Minnesota 65, Penn St. 64
Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|UC Irvine
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|CS Northridge
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|UC Riverside
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
UC Irvine 74, CS Northridge 68
UC Davis 75, Cal Poly 63
UC Riverside 75, Hawaii 71
Cal St.-Fullerton 92, Long Beach St. 90, OT
