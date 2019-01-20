Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 20, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 5 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 16 3 .842
UMBC 3 2 .600 11 9 .550
Mass.-Lowell 3 2 .600 11 9 .550
Hartford 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
Binghamton 1 3 .250 5 14 .263
New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150
Albany (NY) 0 4 .000 5 14 .263

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 64, Maine 61

Vermont 78, Binghamton 50

UMBC 65, Albany (NY) 64, OT

Mass.-Lowell 76, Hartford 73

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 5 1 .833 18 1 .947
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
UCF 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
Temple 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Memphis 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
South Florida 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Tulsa 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Wichita St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Tulane 0 5 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

UCF 64, Tulsa 62

UConn 87, Tulane 71

Cincinnati 66, Wichita St. 55

Memphis 83, SMU 61

Penn 77, Temple 70

Houston 69, South Florida 60

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Wichita St. at South Florida, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
George Mason 5 1 .833 11 8 .579
VCU 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Davidson 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Duquesne 3 1 .750 12 5 .706
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
George Washington 2 2 .500 6 11 .353
St. Bonaventure 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
Richmond 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
La Salle 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
Saint Joseph’s 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Fordham 0 5 .000 9 9 .500
UMass 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Saturday’s Games

Davidson 75, Richmond 62

Rhode Island 78, La Salle 67

Dayton 89, St. Bonaventure 86, 2OT

VCU 68, UMass 50

George Mason 71, Fordham 68

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at George Washington, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 4 1 .800 16 1 .941
Duke 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Virginia Tech 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
North Carolina 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Louisville 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Syracuse 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
NC State 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Florida St. 1 3 .250 13 4 .765
Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Notre Dame 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Miami 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Boston College 0 4 .000 9 7 .563

___

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 85, Miami 76

NC State 77, Notre Dame 73

Syracuse 74, Pittsburgh 63

Virginia Tech 87, Wake Forest 71

Louisville 79, Georgia Tech 51

Duke 72, Virginia 70

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 5 0 1.000 16 4 .800
Lipscomb 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765
North Alabama 4 1 .800 7 13 .350
North Florida 3 2 .600 9 11 .450
NJIT 2 2 .500 14 5 .737
Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 6 13 .316
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 0 4 .000 4 15 .211
Kennesaw St. 0 4 .000 3 16 .158

___

Saturday’s Games

North Alabama 63, Stetson 62

NJIT 77, Jacksonville 74

Florida Gulf Coast 72, Kennesaw St. 59

Liberty 70, North Florida 64

Monday, Jan. 21

NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
Iowa St. 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Kansas St. 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Baylor 3 2 .600 11 6 .647
Texas 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
TCU 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 13 5 .722
Oklahoma St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
West Virginia 1 5 .167 9 9 .500

___

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 65, Kansas 64

Kansas St. 65, TCU 55

Iowa St. 72, Oklahoma St. 59

Baylor 73, Texas Tech 62

Texas 75, Oklahoma 72

Monday, Jan. 21

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Marquette 4 1 .800 15 3 .833
DePaul 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Butler 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Xavier 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Providence 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Creighton 1 4 .200 10 8 .556

___

Saturday’s Games

Butler 80, St. John’s 71

DePaul 97, Seton Hall 93

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Marquette, 12 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 6 1 .857 12 6 .667
Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
N. Colorado 5 2 .714 11 7 .611
S. Utah 4 3 .571 9 7 .563
Montana St. 4 3 .571 7 10 .412
Idaho St. 3 3 .500 7 8 .467
E. Washington 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294
Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Portland St. 1 5 .167 6 11 .353
Idaho 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Utah 76, Sacramento St. 71

N. Arizona 82, Portland St. 75

E. Washington 85, Montana St. 81

Weber St. 78, N. Colorado 64

Montana 69, Idaho 51

Monday, Jan. 21

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 5 0 1.000 13 6 .684
Winthrop 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Campbell 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
Presbyterian 3 2 .600 11 9 .550
Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Longwood 2 3 .400 12 8 .600
Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
SC-Upstate 0 5 .000 5 15 .250
UNC-Asheville 0 5 .000 2 17 .105

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 71, Longwood 64

Radford 71, UNC-Asheville 63

Winthrop 82, SC-Upstate 72

Campbell 73, Charleston Southern 72

Gardner-Webb 87, Hampton 74, OT

Monday, Jan. 21

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 7 0 1.000 16 2 .889
Maryland 7 1 .875 16 3 .842
Michigan 6 1 .857 17 1 .944
Purdue 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Iowa 4 3 .571 15 3 .833
Minnesota 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Wisconsin 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Nebraska 3 4 .429 13 5 .722
Indiana 3 4 .429 12 6 .667
Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706
Northwestern 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Illinois 1 5 .167 5 12 .294
Rutgers 1 6 .143 8 9 .471
Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 64, Michigan 54

Purdue 70, Indiana 55

Minnesota 65, Penn St. 64

Sunday’s Games

Illinois at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21

Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824
UC Irvine 3 1 .750 15 5 .750
Hawaii 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 8 11 .421
CS Northridge 2 2 .500 8 12 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 6 12 .333
UC Riverside 1 3 .250 7 13 .350
UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278
Cal Poly 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 74, CS Northridge 68

UC Davis 75, Cal Poly 63

UC Riverside 75, Hawaii 71

Cal St.-Fullerton 92, Long Beach St. 90, OT

