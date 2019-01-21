NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Stony Brook
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|UMBC
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Binghamton
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|New Hampshire
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|17
|.150
|Albany (NY)
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|14
|.263
___
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|5
|1
|.833
|18
|1
|.947
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UCF
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Memphis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|6
|.667
|Tulsa
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|UConn
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Wichita St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|Tulane
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Wichita St. at South Florida, 8 p.m.
UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.
East Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Saint Louis
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|George Mason
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|8
|.579
|Duquesne
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|VCU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Davidson
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Richmond
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|14
|.176
|Saint Joseph’s
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Fordham
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|9
|.500
|UMass
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
___
Duquesne 91, George Washington 85, OT
Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.
George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Duquesne, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|1
|.941
|Duke
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Virginia Tech
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|NC State
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|8
|.556
|Clemson
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|.200
|13
|5
|.722
|Notre Dame
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Boston College
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Wake Forest
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
___
Boston College 87, Florida St. 82
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Lipscomb
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|North Alabama
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|13
|.350
|North Florida
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|11
|.450
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
___
NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Texas Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Kansas St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|4
|.778
|Baylor
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|TCU
|2
|3
|.400
|13
|4
|.765
|Oklahoma
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|West Virginia
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
___
Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|DePaul
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Butler
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Xavier
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgetown
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Providence
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Creighton
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
___
Marquette 79, Providence 68
Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|Montana
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|7
|.611
|S. Utah
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Idaho St.
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|E. Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|12
|.294
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Portland St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
___
N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Winthrop
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Campbell
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|High Point
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Hampton
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Longwood
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
___
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Maryland
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Michigan
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|1
|.944
|Purdue
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Nebraska
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Indiana
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|5
|.706
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|7
|.611
|Rutgers
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
|Penn St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Iowa 95, Illinois 71
Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|UC Irvine
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|5
|.750
|Hawaii
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|CS Northridge
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|UC Riverside
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|13
|.350
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
___
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
