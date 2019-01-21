NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 5 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 16 3 .842 UMBC 3 2 .600 11 9 .550 Mass.-Lowell 3 2 .600 11 9 .550 Hartford 2 2 .500 9 10 .474 Binghamton 1 3 .250 5 14 .263 New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176 Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150 Albany (NY) 0 4 .000 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 5 1 .833 18 1 .947 Cincinnati 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 UCF 4 1 .800 14 3 .824 Temple 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Memphis 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 South Florida 2 4 .333 12 6 .667 Tulsa 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579 East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Wichita St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Tulane 0 5 .000 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Wichita St. at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 George Mason 5 1 .833 11 8 .579 Duquesne 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 VCU 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Davidson 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Rhode Island 3 2 .600 10 7 .588 St. Bonaventure 2 3 .400 6 12 .333 George Washington 2 3 .400 6 12 .333 Richmond 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 La Salle 1 4 .200 3 14 .176 Saint Joseph’s 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Fordham 0 5 .000 9 9 .500 UMass 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne 91, George Washington 85, OT

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 4 1 .800 16 1 .941 Duke 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Virginia Tech 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 North Carolina 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Louisville 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Syracuse 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 NC State 3 2 .600 15 3 .833 Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 10 8 .556 Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Florida St. 1 4 .200 13 5 .722 Notre Dame 1 4 .200 11 7 .611 Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 Miami 1 4 .200 9 8 .529 Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 9 .471

___

Sunday’s Games

Boston College 87, Florida St. 82

Monday, Jan. 21

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 5 0 1.000 16 4 .800 Lipscomb 4 0 1.000 13 4 .765 North Alabama 4 1 .800 7 13 .350 North Florida 3 2 .600 9 11 .450 NJIT 2 2 .500 14 5 .737 Florida Gulf Coast 1 3 .250 6 13 .316 Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400 Stetson 0 4 .000 4 15 .211 Kennesaw St. 0 4 .000 3 16 .158

___

Monday, Jan. 21

NJIT at North Florida, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 Texas Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 Iowa St. 4 2 .667 14 4 .778 Kansas St. 4 2 .667 14 4 .778 Baylor 3 2 .600 11 6 .647 Texas 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 TCU 2 3 .400 13 4 .765 Oklahoma 2 4 .333 13 5 .722 Oklahoma St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444 West Virginia 1 5 .167 9 9 .500

___

Monday, Jan. 21

Iowa St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Marquette 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 DePaul 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Butler 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 Xavier 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789 Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 Georgetown 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Providence 1 4 .200 11 7 .611 Creighton 1 4 .200 10 8 .556

___

Sunday’s Games

Marquette 79, Providence 68

Monday, Jan. 21

Creighton at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Weber St. 6 1 .857 12 6 .667 Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 N. Colorado 5 2 .714 11 7 .611 S. Utah 4 3 .571 9 7 .563 Montana St. 4 3 .571 7 10 .412 Idaho St. 3 3 .500 7 8 .467 E. Washington 3 3 .500 5 12 .294 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294 Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429 Portland St. 1 5 .167 6 11 .353 Idaho 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Monday, Jan. 21

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 5 0 1.000 13 6 .684 Winthrop 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Campbell 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 Presbyterian 3 2 .600 11 9 .550 Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 12 7 .632 Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Longwood 2 3 .400 12 8 .600 Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 SC-Upstate 0 5 .000 5 15 .250 UNC-Asheville 0 5 .000 2 17 .105

___

Monday, Jan. 21

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 7 0 1.000 16 2 .889 Maryland 7 1 .875 16 3 .842 Michigan 6 1 .857 17 1 .944 Purdue 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Iowa 5 3 .625 16 3 .842 Minnesota 4 3 .571 14 4 .778 Wisconsin 4 3 .571 12 6 .667 Nebraska 3 4 .429 13 5 .722 Indiana 3 4 .429 12 6 .667 Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Northwestern 2 5 .286 11 7 .611 Rutgers 1 6 .143 8 9 .471 Illinois 1 6 .143 5 13 .278 Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Sunday’s Games

Iowa 95, Illinois 71

Monday, Jan. 21

Maryland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824 UC Irvine 3 1 .750 15 5 .750 Hawaii 2 1 .667 11 6 .647 Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 8 11 .421 CS Northridge 2 2 .500 8 12 .400 Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 6 12 .333 UC Riverside 1 3 .250 7 13 .350 UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 Cal Poly 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Wednesday, Jan. 23

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

