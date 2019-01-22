Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 22, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 5 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 16 3 .842
UMBC 3 2 .600 11 9 .550
Mass.-Lowell 3 2 .600 11 9 .550
Hartford 2 2 .500 9 10 .474
Binghamton 1 3 .250 5 14 .263
New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176
Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150
Albany (NY) 0 4 .000 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 5 1 .833 18 1 .947
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
UCF 4 1 .800 14 3 .824
Temple 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Memphis 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
South Florida 2 4 .333 12 6 .667
Tulsa 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Wichita St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471
Tulane 0 5 .000 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Saint Louis 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
George Mason 5 1 .833 11 8 .579
Duquesne 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
VCU 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Davidson 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
Rhode Island 3 2 .600 10 7 .588
St. Bonaventure 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
George Washington 2 3 .400 6 12 .333
Richmond 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
La Salle 1 4 .200 3 14 .176
Saint Joseph’s 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Fordham 0 5 .000 9 9 .500
UMass 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Virginia 4 1 .800 16 1 .941
Duke 4 1 .800 15 2 .882
Louisville 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Syracuse 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
NC State 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 12 6 .667
Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 10 8 .556
Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647
Florida St. 1 4 .200 13 5 .722
Notre Dame 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
Miami 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 9 .471

___

Monday’s Games

North Carolina 103, Virginia Tech 82

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Lipscomb 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
North Alabama 4 2 .667 7 14 .333
NJIT 3 2 .600 15 5 .750
North Florida 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 7 13 .350
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 0 5 .000 4 16 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 3 17 .150

___

Monday’s Games

NJIT 76, North Florida 72

Liberty 72, North Alabama 47

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 65

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 57

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Texas Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
Kansas St. 4 2 .667 14 4 .778
Baylor 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Iowa St. 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
Texas 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
TCU 2 3 .400 13 4 .765
Oklahoma 2 4 .333 13 5 .722
Oklahoma St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444
West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 10 .474

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas 80, Iowa St. 76

Baylor 85, West Virginia 73

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
Marquette 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
DePaul 3 3 .500 11 6 .647
Butler 3 3 .500 12 7 .632
Xavier 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Creighton 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
Providence 1 4 .200 11 7 .611

___

Monday’s Games

Creighton 91, Georgetown 87

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 6 1 .857 12 6 .667
N. Colorado 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
S. Utah 4 3 .571 9 7 .563
Montana St. 4 3 .571 7 10 .412
E. Washington 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
Idaho St. 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294
Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Portland St. 1 5 .167 6 11 .353
Idaho 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado 77, Idaho St. 53

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 6 0 1.000 14 6 .700
Winthrop 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Campbell 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
Presbyterian 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Longwood 2 4 .333 12 9 .571
Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
SC-Upstate 0 6 .000 5 16 .238
UNC-Asheville 0 6 .000 2 18 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45

Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59

Radford 72, Longwood 59

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 8 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Michigan 6 1 .857 17 1 .944
Maryland 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Purdue 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
Iowa 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Minnesota 4 3 .571 14 4 .778
Wisconsin 4 3 .571 12 6 .667
Indiana 3 4 .429 12 6 .667
Nebraska 3 5 .375 13 6 .684
Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706
Northwestern 2 5 .286 11 7 .611
Rutgers 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
Illinois 1 6 .143 5 13 .278
Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. 69, Maryland 55

Rutgers 76, Nebraska 69

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824
UC Irvine 3 1 .750 15 5 .750
Hawaii 2 1 .667 11 6 .647
Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 8 11 .421
CS Northridge 2 2 .500 8 12 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 6 12 .333
UC Riverside 1 3 .250 7 13 .350
UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278
Cal Poly 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

