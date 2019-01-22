NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 5 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Stony Brook 4 0 1.000 16 3 .842 UMBC 3 2 .600 11 9 .550 Mass.-Lowell 3 2 .600 11 9 .550 Hartford 2 2 .500 9 10 .474 Binghamton 1 3 .250 5 14 .263 New Hampshire 1 3 .250 3 14 .176 Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150 Albany (NY) 0 4 .000 5 14 .263

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Vermont, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 5 1 .833 18 1 .947 Cincinnati 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 UCF 4 1 .800 14 3 .824 Temple 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Memphis 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 South Florida 2 4 .333 12 6 .667 Tulsa 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579 East Carolina 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Wichita St. 1 4 .200 8 9 .471 Tulane 0 5 .000 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita St. at South Florida, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

UCF at Tulane, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Saint Louis 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 George Mason 5 1 .833 11 8 .579 Duquesne 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 VCU 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Davidson 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Dayton 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 Rhode Island 3 2 .600 10 7 .588 St. Bonaventure 2 3 .400 6 12 .333 George Washington 2 3 .400 6 12 .333 Richmond 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 La Salle 1 4 .200 3 14 .176 Saint Joseph’s 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Fordham 0 5 .000 9 9 .500 UMass 0 5 .000 7 11 .389

___

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Dayton, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

VCU at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at UMass, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Virginia 4 1 .800 16 1 .941 Duke 4 1 .800 15 2 .882 Louisville 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Syracuse 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 NC State 3 2 .600 15 3 .833 Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 12 6 .667 Georgia Tech 2 3 .400 10 8 .556 Clemson 1 3 .250 11 6 .647 Florida St. 1 4 .200 13 5 .722 Notre Dame 1 4 .200 11 7 .611 Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 Miami 1 4 .200 9 8 .529 Wake Forest 1 4 .200 8 9 .471

___

Monday’s Games

North Carolina 103, Virginia Tech 82

Tuesday’s Games

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Duke at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Lipscomb 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 North Alabama 4 2 .667 7 14 .333 NJIT 3 2 .600 15 5 .750 North Florida 3 3 .500 9 12 .429 Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 7 13 .350 Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400 Stetson 0 5 .000 4 16 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 3 17 .150

___

Monday’s Games

NJIT 76, North Florida 72

Liberty 72, North Alabama 47

Florida Gulf Coast 87, Stetson 65

Lipscomb 86, Kennesaw St. 57

Thursday’s Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Texas Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 Kansas St. 4 2 .667 14 4 .778 Baylor 4 2 .667 12 6 .667 Iowa St. 4 3 .571 14 5 .737 Texas 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 TCU 2 3 .400 13 4 .765 Oklahoma 2 4 .333 13 5 .722 Oklahoma St. 2 4 .333 8 10 .444 West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 10 .474

___

Monday’s Games

Kansas 80, Iowa St. 76

Baylor 85, West Virginia 73

Tuesday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at TCU, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 Marquette 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 DePaul 3 3 .500 11 6 .647 Butler 3 3 .500 12 7 .632 Xavier 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789 Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Creighton 2 4 .333 11 8 .579 Providence 1 4 .200 11 7 .611

___

Monday’s Games

Creighton 91, Georgetown 87

Tuesday’s Games

Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Weber St. 6 1 .857 12 6 .667 N. Colorado 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 S. Utah 4 3 .571 9 7 .563 Montana St. 4 3 .571 7 10 .412 E. Washington 3 3 .500 5 12 .294 Idaho St. 3 4 .429 7 9 .438 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294 Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429 Portland St. 1 5 .167 6 11 .353 Idaho 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Monday’s Games

N. Colorado 77, Idaho St. 53

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 6 0 1.000 14 6 .700 Winthrop 5 1 .833 13 6 .684 Campbell 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 Presbyterian 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 12 7 .632 Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Longwood 2 4 .333 12 9 .571 Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 SC-Upstate 0 6 .000 5 16 .238 UNC-Asheville 0 6 .000 2 18 .100

___

Monday’s Games

Winthrop 66, UNC-Asheville 45

Presbyterian 68, SC-Upstate 59

Radford 72, Longwood 59

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 8 0 1.000 17 2 .895 Michigan 6 1 .857 17 1 .944 Maryland 7 2 .778 16 4 .800 Purdue 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 Iowa 5 3 .625 16 3 .842 Minnesota 4 3 .571 14 4 .778 Wisconsin 4 3 .571 12 6 .667 Indiana 3 4 .429 12 6 .667 Nebraska 3 5 .375 13 6 .684 Ohio St. 2 4 .333 12 5 .706 Northwestern 2 5 .286 11 7 .611 Rutgers 2 6 .250 9 9 .500 Illinois 1 6 .143 5 13 .278 Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Monday’s Games

Michigan St. 69, Maryland 55

Rutgers 76, Nebraska 69

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824 UC Irvine 3 1 .750 15 5 .750 Hawaii 2 1 .667 11 6 .647 Long Beach St. 2 1 .667 8 11 .421 CS Northridge 2 2 .500 8 12 .400 Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 6 12 .333 UC Riverside 1 3 .250 7 13 .350 UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 Cal Poly 0 3 .000 4 12 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.