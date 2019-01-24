NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|Vermont
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|5
|.750
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Hartford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Binghamton
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|17
|.150
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 79
UMBC 74, Vermont 61
Hartford 74, New Hampshire 39
Stony Brook 67, Albany (NY) 66, OT
UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|19
|1
|.950
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|UCF
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Temple
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Memphis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|SMU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|6
|.684
|Tulsa
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|UConn
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Wichita St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Tulane
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
UCF 75, Tulane 50
Houston 94, East Carolina 50
Memphis at Temple, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Louis
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Davidson
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Richmond
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|Fordham
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
|UMass
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Saint Joseph’s 74, Richmond 70
George Mason 67, Dayton 63
Davidson 73, George Washington 62
Rhode Island 71, VCU 65
La Salle 73, Fordham 71
St. Bonaventure 65, UMass 51
Duquesne 77, Saint Louis 73
Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|1
|.944
|Duke
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|North Carolina
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|NC State
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|3
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|5
|.737
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Clemson
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Boston College
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|8
|.579
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
___
Miami at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Lipscomb
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|North Alabama
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|14
|.333
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|5
|.750
|North Florida
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|13
|.350
|Jacksonville
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|12
|.400
|Stetson
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|17
|.150
___
Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.
NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|10
|.474
___
TCU 65, Texas 61
Oklahoma 70, Oklahoma St. 61
Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.
Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Butler
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Xavier
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Providence
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Creighton
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
___
Providence 64, Xavier 62
Marquette 79, DePaul 69
Butler at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Colorado
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|7
|.632
|Montana
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|S. Utah
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|7
|.563
|Montana St.
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Idaho St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|12
|.294
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|8
|.429
|Portland St.
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|11
|.353
|Idaho
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
___
Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|6
|.700
|Winthrop
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Campbell
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|High Point
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Presbyterian
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Hampton
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Longwood
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|9
|.571
|Charleston Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|SC-Upstate
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
___
Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.
High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Michigan
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|1
|.947
|Maryland
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Northwestern
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|9
|.500
|Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
|Penn St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Purdue 79, Ohio St. 67
Wisconsin 72, Illinois 60
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|UC Irvine
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|12
|.429
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|12
|.333
|UC Riverside
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
UC Riverside 74, Cal Poly 51
CS Northridge 86, Long Beach St. 71
UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT
UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
