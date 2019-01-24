NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 5 0 1.000 17 3 .850 Vermont 5 1 .833 15 5 .750 UMBC 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Hartford 3 2 .600 10 10 .500 Binghamton 1 4 .200 5 15 .250 New Hampshire 1 4 .200 3 15 .167 Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150 Albany (NY) 0 5 .000 5 15 .250

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 79

UMBC 74, Vermont 61

Hartford 74, New Hampshire 39

Stony Brook 67, Albany (NY) 66, OT

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 6 1 .857 19 1 .950 Cincinnati 5 1 .833 16 3 .842 UCF 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 Temple 4 1 .800 14 4 .778 Memphis 4 1 .800 12 6 .667 SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 South Florida 3 4 .429 13 6 .684 Tulsa 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579 East Carolina 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Wichita St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Tulane 0 6 .000 4 14 .222

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 75, Tulane 50

Houston 94, East Carolina 50

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 6 1 .857 12 8 .600 Saint Louis 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Duquesne 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Davidson 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 VCU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Rhode Island 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 St. Bonaventure 3 3 .500 7 12 .368 George Washington 2 4 .333 6 13 .316 La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222 Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474 Richmond 1 5 .167 7 12 .368 Fordham 0 6 .000 9 10 .474 UMass 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 74, Richmond 70

George Mason 67, Dayton 63

Davidson 73, George Washington 62

Rhode Island 71, VCU 65

La Salle 73, Fordham 71

St. Bonaventure 65, UMass 51

Duquesne 77, Saint Louis 73

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 5 1 .833 17 1 .944 Duke 5 1 .833 16 2 .889 North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Louisville 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Syracuse 4 1 .800 13 5 .722 Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 NC State 3 2 .600 15 3 .833 Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 Florida St. 2 4 .333 14 5 .737 Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Clemson 1 4 .200 11 7 .611 Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 Miami 1 4 .200 9 8 .529 Notre Dame 1 5 .167 11 8 .579 Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 10 .444

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Lipscomb 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778 North Alabama 4 2 .667 7 14 .333 NJIT 3 2 .600 15 5 .750 North Florida 3 3 .500 9 12 .429 Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 7 13 .350 Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400 Stetson 0 5 .000 4 16 .200 Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 3 17 .150

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789 Baylor 4 2 .667 12 6 .667 Texas Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789 Iowa St. 4 3 .571 14 5 .737 TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778 Oklahoma 3 4 .429 14 5 .737 Texas 3 4 .429 11 8 .579 Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 8 11 .421 West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 10 .474

Wednesday’s Games

TCU 65, Texas 61

Oklahoma 70, Oklahoma St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Marquette 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789 Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 DePaul 3 4 .429 11 7 .611 Butler 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Xavier 3 4 .429 11 9 .550 Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Creighton 2 4 .333 11 8 .579

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 64, Xavier 62

Marquette 79, DePaul 69

Friday’s Games

Butler at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Weber St. 6 1 .857 12 6 .667 N. Colorado 6 2 .750 12 7 .632 Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667 S. Utah 4 3 .571 9 7 .563 Montana St. 4 3 .571 7 10 .412 E. Washington 3 3 .500 5 12 .294 Idaho St. 3 4 .429 7 9 .438 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294 Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429 Portland St. 1 5 .167 6 11 .353 Idaho 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 6 0 1.000 14 6 .700 Winthrop 5 1 .833 13 6 .684 Campbell 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556 Presbyterian 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 12 7 .632 Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412 Longwood 2 4 .333 12 9 .571 Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 10 .412 SC-Upstate 0 6 .000 5 16 .238 UNC-Asheville 0 6 .000 2 18 .100

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 8 0 1.000 17 2 .895 Michigan 7 1 .875 18 1 .947 Maryland 7 2 .778 16 4 .800 Purdue 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Iowa 5 3 .625 16 3 .842 Wisconsin 5 3 .625 13 6 .684 Minnesota 4 4 .500 14 5 .737 Nebraska 3 5 .375 13 6 .684 Indiana 3 5 .375 12 7 .632 Northwestern 3 5 .375 12 7 .632 Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667 Rutgers 2 6 .250 9 9 .500 Illinois 1 7 .125 5 14 .263 Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue 79, Ohio St. 67

Wisconsin 72, Illinois 60

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824 UC Irvine 4 1 .800 16 5 .762 CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429 Hawaii 2 2 .500 11 7 .611 Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 8 12 .400 Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 6 12 .333 UC Riverside 2 3 .400 8 13 .381 UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 Cal Poly 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside 74, Cal Poly 51

CS Northridge 86, Long Beach St. 71

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

