The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Basketball

January 24, 2019 3:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 5 0 1.000 17 3 .850
Vermont 5 1 .833 15 5 .750
UMBC 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Hartford 3 2 .600 10 10 .500
Binghamton 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
New Hampshire 1 4 .200 3 15 .167
Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150
Albany (NY) 0 5 .000 5 15 .250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Mass.-Lowell 85, Binghamton 79

UMBC 74, Vermont 61

Hartford 74, New Hampshire 39

Stony Brook 67, Albany (NY) 66, OT

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 6 1 .857 19 1 .950
Cincinnati 5 1 .833 16 3 .842
UCF 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Temple 4 1 .800 14 4 .778
Memphis 4 1 .800 12 6 .667
SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
South Florida 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
Tulsa 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
East Carolina 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Wichita St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Tulane 0 6 .000 4 14 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

UCF 75, Tulane 50

Houston 94, East Carolina 50

Thursday’s Games

Memphis at Temple, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Saint Louis 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Duquesne 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Davidson 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
VCU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Rhode Island 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
St. Bonaventure 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
George Washington 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Richmond 1 5 .167 7 12 .368
Fordham 0 6 .000 9 10 .474
UMass 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 74, Richmond 70

George Mason 67, Dayton 63

Davidson 73, George Washington 62

Rhode Island 71, VCU 65

La Salle 73, Fordham 71

St. Bonaventure 65, UMass 51

Duquesne 77, Saint Louis 73

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 5 1 .833 17 1 .944
Duke 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Louisville 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Syracuse 4 1 .800 13 5 .722
Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
NC State 3 2 .600 15 3 .833
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Florida St. 2 4 .333 14 5 .737
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Clemson 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
Miami 1 4 .200 9 8 .529
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 11 8 .579
Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 10 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Lipscomb 5 0 1.000 14 4 .778
North Alabama 4 2 .667 7 14 .333
NJIT 3 2 .600 15 5 .750
North Florida 3 3 .500 9 12 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 2 3 .400 7 13 .350
Jacksonville 1 4 .200 8 12 .400
Stetson 0 5 .000 4 16 .200
Kennesaw St. 0 5 .000 3 17 .150

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at North Florida, 7 p.m.

NJIT at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Baylor 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Iowa St. 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Oklahoma 3 4 .429 14 5 .737
Texas 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 10 .474

___

Wednesday’s Games

TCU 65, Texas 61

Oklahoma 70, Oklahoma St. 61

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Marquette 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
DePaul 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Butler 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Xavier 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Creighton 2 4 .333 11 8 .579

___

Wednesday’s Games

Providence 64, Xavier 62

Marquette 79, DePaul 69

Friday’s Games

Butler at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 6 1 .857 12 6 .667
N. Colorado 6 2 .750 12 7 .632
Montana 5 2 .714 12 6 .667
S. Utah 4 3 .571 9 7 .563
Montana St. 4 3 .571 7 10 .412
E. Washington 3 3 .500 5 12 .294
Idaho St. 3 4 .429 7 9 .438
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294
Sacramento St. 1 5 .167 6 8 .429
Portland St. 1 5 .167 6 11 .353
Idaho 1 5 .167 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 9 p.m.

Idaho St. at Montana, 9:05 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 6 0 1.000 14 6 .700
Winthrop 5 1 .833 13 6 .684
Campbell 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
High Point 3 1 .750 10 8 .556
Presbyterian 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Gardner-Webb 2 2 .500 12 7 .632
Hampton 2 2 .500 7 10 .412
Longwood 2 4 .333 12 9 .571
Charleston Southern 1 3 .250 7 10 .412
SC-Upstate 0 6 .000 5 16 .238
UNC-Asheville 0 6 .000 2 18 .100

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston Southern at Radford, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Hampton, 7 p.m.

High Point at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 8 0 1.000 17 2 .895
Michigan 7 1 .875 18 1 .947
Maryland 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Purdue 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Iowa 5 3 .625 16 3 .842
Wisconsin 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Minnesota 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Nebraska 3 5 .375 13 6 .684
Indiana 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Northwestern 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667
Rutgers 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
Illinois 1 7 .125 5 14 .263
Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Wednesday’s Games

Purdue 79, Ohio St. 67

Wisconsin 72, Illinois 60

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Santa Barbara 3 0 1.000 14 3 .824
UC Irvine 4 1 .800 16 5 .762
CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429
Hawaii 2 2 .500 11 7 .611
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 8 12 .400
Cal St.-Fullerton 2 2 .500 6 12 .333
UC Riverside 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Wednesday’s Games

UC Riverside 74, Cal Poly 51

CS Northridge 86, Long Beach St. 71

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

