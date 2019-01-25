NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Stony Brook 5 0 1.000 17 3 .850 Vermont 5 1 .833 15 5 .750 UMBC 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Hartford 3 2 .600 10 10 .500 Binghamton 1 4 .200 5 15 .250 New Hampshire 1 4 .200 3 15 .167 Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150 Albany (NY) 0 5 .000 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 6 1 .857 19 1 .950 Cincinnati 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 UCF 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 Temple 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Memphis 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611 South Florida 3 4 .429 13 6 .684 UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579 Tulsa 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 East Carolina 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Wichita St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444 Tulane 0 6 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple 85, Memphis 76

Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 6 1 .857 12 8 .600 Saint Louis 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Duquesne 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Davidson 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 VCU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 Rhode Island 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 St. Bonaventure 3 3 .500 7 12 .368 George Washington 2 4 .333 6 13 .316 La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222 Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474 Richmond 1 5 .167 7 12 .368 Fordham 0 6 .000 9 10 .474 UMass 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 5 1 .833 17 1 .944 Duke 5 1 .833 16 2 .889 North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Louisville 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Syracuse 5 1 .833 14 5 .737 Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833 NC State 3 3 .500 15 4 .789 Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 11 8 .579 Florida St. 2 4 .333 14 5 .737 Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Clemson 1 4 .200 11 7 .611 Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588 Notre Dame 1 5 .167 11 8 .579 Miami 1 5 .167 9 9 .500 Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 10 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse 73, Miami 53

Louisville 84, NC State 77

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Lipscomb 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789 North Alabama 5 2 .714 8 14 .364 NJIT 4 2 .667 16 5 .762 North Florida 3 4 .429 9 13 .409 Jacksonville 2 4 .333 9 12 .429 Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 7 14 .333 Stetson 0 6 .000 4 17 .190 Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 18 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81

NJIT 82, Stetson 59

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71

Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789 Baylor 4 2 .667 12 6 .667 Texas Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789 Iowa St. 4 3 .571 14 5 .737 TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778 Oklahoma 3 4 .429 14 5 .737 Texas 3 4 .429 11 8 .579 Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 8 11 .421 West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 10 .474

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Marquette 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789 Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 DePaul 3 4 .429 11 7 .611 Butler 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Xavier 3 4 .429 11 9 .550 Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Creighton 2 4 .333 11 8 .579

___

Friday’s Games

Butler at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Weber St. 7 1 .875 13 6 .684 N. Colorado 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 S. Utah 4 4 .500 9 8 .529 Montana St. 4 4 .500 7 11 .389 N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294 E. Washington 3 4 .429 5 13 .278 Idaho St. 3 5 .375 7 10 .412 Sacramento St. 2 5 .286 7 8 .467 Portland St. 2 5 .286 7 11 .389 Idaho 1 6 .143 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84

N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68

Montana 80, Idaho St. 69

Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65

Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 7 0 1.000 15 6 .714 Winthrop 6 1 .857 14 6 .700 Campbell 4 1 .800 11 8 .579 High Point 3 2 .600 10 9 .526 Hampton 3 2 .600 8 10 .444 Presbyterian 4 3 .571 12 10 .545 Longwood 3 4 .429 13 9 .591 Gardner-Webb 2 3 .400 12 8 .600 Charleston Southern 1 4 .200 7 11 .389 UNC-Asheville 0 6 .000 2 18 .100 SC-Upstate 0 7 .000 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78

Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70

Longwood 55, High Point 51

Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88

Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 9 0 1.000 18 2 .900 Michigan 7 1 .875 18 1 .947 Maryland 7 2 .778 16 4 .800 Purdue 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Wisconsin 5 3 .625 13 6 .684 Iowa 5 4 .556 16 4 .800 Minnesota 4 4 .500 14 5 .737 Nebraska 3 5 .375 13 6 .684 Indiana 3 5 .375 12 7 .632 Northwestern 3 5 .375 12 7 .632 Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667 Rutgers 2 6 .250 9 9 .500 Illinois 1 7 .125 5 14 .263 Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 4 1 .800 16 5 .762 UC Santa Barbara 3 1 .750 14 4 .778 CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429 Cal St.-Fullerton 3 2 .600 7 12 .368 Hawaii 2 2 .500 11 7 .611 Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 8 12 .400 UC Riverside 2 3 .400 8 13 .381 UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 Cal Poly 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

