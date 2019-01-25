Listen Live Sports

NCAA Basketball

January 25, 2019 12:01 am
 
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Stony Brook 5 0 1.000 17 3 .850
Vermont 5 1 .833 15 5 .750
UMBC 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571
Hartford 3 2 .600 10 10 .500
Binghamton 1 4 .200 5 15 .250
New Hampshire 1 4 .200 3 15 .167
Maine 1 4 .200 3 17 .150
Albany (NY) 0 5 .000 5 15 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Houston 6 1 .857 19 1 .950
Cincinnati 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
UCF 5 1 .833 15 3 .833
Temple 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Memphis 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
SMU 3 3 .500 11 7 .611
South Florida 3 4 .429 13 6 .684
UConn 2 4 .333 11 8 .579
Tulsa 2 5 .286 12 8 .600
East Carolina 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Wichita St. 1 5 .167 8 10 .444
Tulane 0 6 .000 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Temple 85, Memphis 76

Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64

Saturday’s Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.

Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
George Mason 6 1 .857 12 8 .600
Saint Louis 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Duquesne 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Davidson 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
VCU 4 2 .667 13 6 .684
Dayton 4 2 .667 12 7 .632
Rhode Island 4 2 .667 11 7 .611
St. Bonaventure 3 3 .500 7 12 .368
George Washington 2 4 .333 6 13 .316
La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222
Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 10 .474
Richmond 1 5 .167 7 12 .368
Fordham 0 6 .000 9 10 .474
UMass 0 6 .000 7 12 .368

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Virginia 5 1 .833 17 1 .944
Duke 5 1 .833 16 2 .889
North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789
Louisville 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Syracuse 5 1 .833 14 5 .737
Virginia Tech 4 2 .667 15 3 .833
NC State 3 3 .500 15 4 .789
Georgia Tech 3 3 .500 11 8 .579
Florida St. 2 4 .333 14 5 .737
Pittsburgh 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Clemson 1 4 .200 11 7 .611
Boston College 1 4 .200 10 7 .588
Notre Dame 1 5 .167 11 8 .579
Miami 1 5 .167 9 9 .500
Wake Forest 1 5 .167 8 10 .444

___

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse 73, Miami 53

Louisville 84, NC State 77

Saturday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810
Lipscomb 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
North Alabama 5 2 .714 8 14 .364
NJIT 4 2 .667 16 5 .762
North Florida 3 4 .429 9 13 .409
Jacksonville 2 4 .333 9 12 .429
Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 7 14 .333
Stetson 0 6 .000 4 17 .190
Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 18 .143

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81

NJIT 82, Stetson 59

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71

Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 5 2 .714 16 3 .842
Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 4 .789
Baylor 4 2 .667 12 6 .667
Texas Tech 4 3 .571 15 4 .789
Iowa St. 4 3 .571 14 5 .737
TCU 3 3 .500 14 4 .778
Oklahoma 3 4 .429 14 5 .737
Texas 3 4 .429 11 8 .579
Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 8 11 .421
West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 10 .474

___

Saturday’s Games

Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.

Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.

Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.

Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789
Marquette 6 1 .857 17 3 .850
St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789
Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632
DePaul 3 4 .429 11 7 .611
Butler 3 4 .429 12 8 .600
Xavier 3 4 .429 11 9 .550
Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632
Creighton 2 4 .333 11 8 .579

___

Friday’s Games

Butler at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Weber St. 7 1 .875 13 6 .684
N. Colorado 7 2 .778 13 7 .650
Montana 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
S. Utah 4 4 .500 9 8 .529
Montana St. 4 4 .500 7 11 .389
N. Arizona 3 4 .429 5 12 .294
E. Washington 3 4 .429 5 13 .278
Idaho St. 3 5 .375 7 10 .412
Sacramento St. 2 5 .286 7 8 .467
Portland St. 2 5 .286 7 11 .389
Idaho 1 6 .143 4 14 .222

___

Thursday’s Games

Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84

N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68

Montana 80, Idaho St. 69

Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65

Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Radford 7 0 1.000 15 6 .714
Winthrop 6 1 .857 14 6 .700
Campbell 4 1 .800 11 8 .579
High Point 3 2 .600 10 9 .526
Hampton 3 2 .600 8 10 .444
Presbyterian 4 3 .571 12 10 .545
Longwood 3 4 .429 13 9 .591
Gardner-Webb 2 3 .400 12 8 .600
Charleston Southern 1 4 .200 7 11 .389
UNC-Asheville 0 6 .000 2 18 .100
SC-Upstate 0 7 .000 5 17 .227

___

Thursday’s Games

Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78

Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70

Longwood 55, High Point 51

Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88

Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73

Saturday’s Games

Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Michigan St. 9 0 1.000 18 2 .900
Michigan 7 1 .875 18 1 .947
Maryland 7 2 .778 16 4 .800
Purdue 6 2 .750 13 6 .684
Wisconsin 5 3 .625 13 6 .684
Iowa 5 4 .556 16 4 .800
Minnesota 4 4 .500 14 5 .737
Nebraska 3 5 .375 13 6 .684
Indiana 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Northwestern 3 5 .375 12 7 .632
Ohio St. 2 5 .286 12 6 .667
Rutgers 2 6 .250 9 9 .500
Illinois 1 7 .125 5 14 .263
Penn St. 0 8 .000 7 12 .368

___

Thursday’s Games

Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67

Friday’s Games

Michigan at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.

Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 4 1 .800 16 5 .762
UC Santa Barbara 3 1 .750 14 4 .778
CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429
Cal St.-Fullerton 3 2 .600 7 12 .368
Hawaii 2 2 .500 11 7 .611
Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 8 12 .400
UC Riverside 2 3 .400 8 13 .381
UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278
Cal Poly 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Thursday’s Games

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

