NCAA Basketball

|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|Vermont
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|5
|.750
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Hartford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Binghamton
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|17
|.150
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|19
|1
|.950
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|UCF
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Temple
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|SMU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|6
|.684
|UConn
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Tulsa
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Wichita St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Tulane
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
Temple 85, Memphis 76
Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64
South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Louis
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Davidson
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Richmond
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|Fordham
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
|UMass
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|1
|.944
|Duke
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|North Carolina
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|5
|.737
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Clemson
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Boston College
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|8
|.579
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
___
Syracuse 73, Miami 53
Louisville 84, NC State 77
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Lipscomb
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|North Alabama
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|14
|.364
|NJIT
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|North Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|13
|.409
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
___
Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81
NJIT 82, Stetson 59
North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71
Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81
Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|10
|.474
___
Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.
Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Butler
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Xavier
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Providence
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Creighton
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
___
Butler at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Colorado
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Utah
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Montana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|12
|.294
|E. Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|13
|.278
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Sacramento St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|8
|.467
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Idaho
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
___
Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84
N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68
Montana 80, Idaho St. 69
Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65
Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48
Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Winthrop
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Campbell
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|High Point
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Presbyterian
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|Longwood
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|9
|.591
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
|SC-Upstate
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
___
Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78
Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70
Longwood 55, High Point 51
Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88
Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Michigan
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|1
|.947
|Maryland
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Iowa
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|4
|.800
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|6
|.684
|Indiana
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Northwestern
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|9
|.500
|Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
|Penn St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67
Michigan at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|4
|.778
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|12
|.429
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|UC Riverside
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
