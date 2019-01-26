NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Stony Brook
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|Vermont
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|5
|.750
|UMBC
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Mass.-Lowell
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|9
|.571
|Hartford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Binghamton
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|15
|.250
|New Hampshire
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|15
|.167
|Maine
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|17
|.150
|Albany (NY)
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|15
|.250
___
UMBC at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Maine at Binghamton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Houston
|6
|1
|.857
|19
|1
|.950
|Cincinnati
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|UCF
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|3
|.833
|Temple
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Memphis
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|SMU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|6
|.684
|UConn
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|Tulsa
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Wichita St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Tulane
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
___
South Florida at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Wichita St. at UConn, 6 p.m.
Tulane at SMU, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|George Mason
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|8
|.600
|Saint Louis
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Duquesne
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Davidson
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Rhode Island
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|La Salle
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Saint Joseph’s
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Richmond
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|Fordham
|0
|6
|.000
|9
|10
|.474
|UMass
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Dayton at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
VCU at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Saint Joseph’s at Penn, 7 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Virginia
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|1
|.944
|Duke
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|North Carolina
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Georgia Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Florida St.
|2
|4
|.333
|14
|5
|.737
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Clemson
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|7
|.611
|Boston College
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|Notre Dame
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|8
|.579
|Miami
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
|Wake Forest
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
___
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Liberty
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Lipscomb
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|North Alabama
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|14
|.364
|NJIT
|4
|2
|.667
|16
|5
|.762
|North Florida
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|13
|.409
|Jacksonville
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|Stetson
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
___
Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.
North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|3
|.842
|Kansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|Baylor
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Texas Tech
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|4
|.789
|Iowa St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|14
|4
|.778
|Oklahoma
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Texas
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|8
|.579
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|11
|.421
|West Virginia
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|10
|.474
___
Alabama at Baylor, 12 p.m.
Iowa St. at Mississippi, 12 p.m.
Florida at TCU, 12 p.m.
Texas at Georgia, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas A&M, 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Tennessee, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Arkansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Kansas at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Marquette
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|3
|.850
|St. John’s
|3
|4
|.429
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|7
|.632
|DePaul
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Creighton
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Xavier
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Butler
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Providence
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Georgetown
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
___
Creighton 75, Butler 61
Marquette at Xavier, 2 p.m.
Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|N. Colorado
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Utah
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Montana St.
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|12
|.294
|E. Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|13
|.278
|Idaho St.
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Sacramento St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|8
|.467
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Idaho
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
___
Idaho St. at Montana St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10:05 p.m.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Radford
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|6
|.714
|Winthrop
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|6
|.700
|Campbell
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|High Point
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Presbyterian
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|10
|.545
|Longwood
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|9
|.591
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Charleston Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
|SC-Upstate
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|17
|.227
___
Winthrop at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Longwood at SC-Upstate, 4:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
Campbell at Hampton, 6 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at High Point, 7 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Michigan St.
|9
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Michigan
|8
|1
|.889
|19
|1
|.950
|Maryland
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|4
|.800
|Purdue
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Iowa
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|4
|.800
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|6
|.684
|Northwestern
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Indiana
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|Ohio St.
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|6
|.667
|Rutgers
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|9
|.500
|Illinois
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|14
|.263
|Penn St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
___
Michigan 69, Indiana 46
Illinois at Maryland, 12 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 12 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 2:15 p.m.
Rutgers at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|4
|1
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|UC Santa Barbara
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|4
|.778
|CS Northridge
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|12
|.429
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Hawaii
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Long Beach St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|UC Riverside
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|13
|.381
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
___
Cal St.-Fullerton at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
