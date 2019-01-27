NCAA Basketball

All Times EST AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Vermont 6 1 .857 16 5 .762 Stony Brook 5 1 .833 17 4 .810 UMBC 5 2 .714 13 9 .591 Mass.-Lowell 4 2 .667 12 9 .571 Hartford 3 3 .500 10 11 .476 Binghamton 2 4 .333 6 15 .286 Albany (NY) 1 5 .167 6 15 .286 New Hampshire 1 5 .167 3 16 .158 Maine 1 5 .167 3 18 .143

___

Saturday’s Games

UMBC 59, New Hampshire 51

Binghamton 78, Maine 66

Albany (NY) 84, Hartford 77

Advertisement

Vermont 73, Stony Brook 52

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Houston 6 1 .857 19 1 .950 Cincinnati 6 1 .857 17 3 .850 UCF 5 1 .833 15 3 .833 Temple 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Memphis 4 2 .667 12 7 .632 SMU 4 3 .571 12 7 .632 South Florida 4 4 .500 14 6 .700 UConn 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Tulsa 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 East Carolina 1 6 .143 8 11 .421 Wichita St. 1 6 .143 8 11 .421 Tulane 0 7 .000 4 15 .211

___

Saturday’s Games

South Florida 77, East Carolina 57

UConn 80, Wichita St. 60

SMU 85, Tulane 75

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

UCF at Memphis, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT George Mason 7 1 .875 13 8 .619 Davidson 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 Saint Louis 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Duquesne 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 VCU 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 Dayton 5 2 .714 13 7 .650 Rhode Island 4 2 .667 11 7 .611 St. Bonaventure 4 3 .571 8 12 .400 La Salle 2 4 .333 4 14 .222 Saint Joseph’s 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 George Washington 2 5 .286 6 14 .300 Richmond 1 6 .143 7 13 .350 UMass 0 6 .000 7 12 .368 Fordham 0 7 .000 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 75, Fordham 52

Davidson 54, Saint Louis 53

VCU 80, Duquesne 74

St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 57

Penn 78, Saint Joseph’s 70

George Mason 62, George Washington 55

Sunday’s Games

Rhode Island at UMass, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Saint Joseph’s at Dayton, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Virginia 6 1 .857 18 1 .947 Duke 6 1 .857 17 2 .895 Louisville 6 1 .857 15 5 .750 North Carolina 5 1 .833 15 4 .789 Virginia Tech 5 2 .714 16 3 .842 Syracuse 5 2 .714 14 6 .700 NC State 4 3 .571 16 4 .800 Georgia Tech 3 4 .429 11 9 .550 Florida St. 2 4 .333 14 5 .737 Boston College 2 4 .333 11 7 .611 Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 12 8 .600 Clemson 1 5 .167 11 8 .579 Miami 1 5 .167 9 9 .500 Notre Dame 1 6 .143 11 9 .550 Wake Forest 1 6 .143 8 11 .421

___

Saturday’s Games

Duke 66, Georgia Tech 53

Virginia 82, Notre Dame 55

NC State 69, Clemson 67

Louisville 66, Pittsburgh 51

Boston College 65, Wake Forest 61

Virginia Tech 78, Syracuse 56

Sunday’s Games

Florida St. at Miami, 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

Duke at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Liberty 6 0 1.000 17 4 .810 Lipscomb 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789 North Alabama 5 2 .714 8 14 .364 NJIT 4 2 .667 16 5 .762 North Florida 3 4 .429 9 13 .409 Jacksonville 2 4 .333 9 12 .429 Florida Gulf Coast 2 4 .333 7 14 .333 Stetson 0 6 .000 4 17 .190 Kennesaw St. 0 6 .000 3 18 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Liberty at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Lipscomb at Stetson, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at NJIT, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Lipscomb at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Kansas 5 2 .714 16 4 .800 Kansas St. 5 2 .714 15 5 .750 Baylor 4 2 .667 13 6 .684 Texas Tech 4 3 .571 16 4 .800 Iowa St. 4 3 .571 15 5 .750 TCU 3 3 .500 15 4 .789 Oklahoma 3 4 .429 15 5 .750 Texas 3 4 .429 11 9 .550 Oklahoma St. 2 5 .286 9 11 .450 West Virginia 1 6 .143 9 11 .450

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 73, Alabama 68

Iowa St. 87, Mississippi 73

TCU 55, Florida 50

Georgia 98, Texas 88

Texas A&M 65, Kansas St. 53

Oklahoma St. 74, South Carolina 70

Tennessee 83, West Virginia 66

Oklahoma 86, Vanderbilt 55

Texas Tech 67, Arkansas 64

Kentucky 71, Kansas 63

Monday, Jan. 28

TCU at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Kansas at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Villanova 6 0 1.000 15 4 .789 Marquette 7 1 .875 18 3 .857 St. John’s 3 4 .429 15 4 .789 Seton Hall 3 4 .429 12 7 .632 DePaul 3 4 .429 11 7 .611 Creighton 3 4 .429 12 8 .600 Butler 3 5 .375 12 9 .571 Xavier 3 5 .375 11 10 .524 Providence 2 4 .333 12 7 .632 Georgetown 2 4 .333 12 7 .632

___

Saturday’s Games

Marquette 87, Xavier 82

Sunday’s Games

Georgetown at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, 12 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT N. Colorado 8 2 .800 14 7 .667 Montana 7 2 .778 14 6 .700 Weber St. 7 2 .778 13 7 .650 Montana St. 5 4 .556 8 11 .421 S. Utah 4 4 .500 9 8 .529 E. Washington 3 4 .429 5 13 .278 N. Arizona 3 5 .375 5 13 .278 Idaho St. 3 6 .333 7 11 .389 Sacramento St. 2 5 .286 7 8 .467 Portland St. 2 5 .286 7 11 .389 Idaho 1 6 .143 4 14 .222

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 104, Idaho St. 84

N. Colorado 63, N. Arizona 48

Montana 75, Weber St. 68

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

Portland St. 69, Idaho 53

Monday, Jan. 28

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 2 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Radford 7 0 1.000 15 6 .714 Winthrop 6 2 .750 14 7 .667 Campbell 4 2 .667 11 9 .550 High Point 4 2 .667 11 9 .550 Hampton 4 2 .667 9 10 .474 Presbyterian 5 3 .625 13 10 .565 Longwood 3 5 .375 13 10 .565 Gardner-Webb 2 4 .333 12 9 .571 Charleston Southern 2 4 .333 8 11 .421 SC-Upstate 1 7 .125 6 17 .261 UNC-Asheville 0 7 .000 2 19 .095

___

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 99, Winthrop 91

SC-Upstate 80, Longwood 63

Charleston Southern 74, Gardner-Webb 60

Hampton 64, Campbell 58

High Point 65, UNC-Asheville 61

BIG TEN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT Michigan St. 9 0 1.000 18 2 .900 Michigan 8 1 .889 19 1 .950 Purdue 6 2 .750 13 6 .684 Maryland 7 3 .700 16 5 .762 Wisconsin 6 3 .667 14 6 .700 Iowa 5 4 .556 16 4 .800 Minnesota 4 4 .500 14 5 .737 Ohio St. 3 5 .375 13 6 .684 Nebraska 3 6 .333 13 7 .650 Indiana 3 6 .333 12 8 .600 Northwestern 3 6 .333 12 8 .600 Rutgers 3 6 .333 10 9 .526 Illinois 2 7 .222 6 14 .300 Penn St. 0 9 .000 7 13 .350

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 78, Maryland 67

Ohio St. 70, Nebraska 60

Wisconsin 62, Northwestern 46

Rutgers 64, Penn St. 60

Sunday’s Games

Michigan St. at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

Northwestern at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PCT W L PCT UC Irvine 5 1 .833 17 5 .773 UC Santa Barbara 3 1 .750 14 4 .778 Cal St.-Fullerton 4 2 .667 7 12 .368 CS Northridge 3 2 .600 9 12 .429 Hawaii 2 2 .500 11 7 .611 Long Beach St. 2 2 .500 8 12 .400 UC Riverside 2 4 .333 8 14 .364 UC Davis 1 3 .250 5 13 .278 Cal Poly 0 4 .000 4 13 .235

___

Saturday’s Games

Cal St.-Fullerton 80, Cal Poly 63

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine 82, UC Riverside 64

Sunday’s Games

UC Davis at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.